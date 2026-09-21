Florida Panthers’ Tkachuk Brothers Closing In on Exclusive NHL Feat

Having NHL history in your blood is rare.

Playing alongside a sibling in the NHL is rare.

Playing for the same team, at the same time, in the NHL is rare.

Yet brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are doing so right now.

This season, they have an opportunity to make history with the Florida Panthers and join elite company.

Florida Panthers’ Tkachuk Brothers To Stamp Their Names Into NHL History

As pointed out by NHL Public Relations, “Brady and Matthew Tkachuk are set to become the fifth set of brothers to play at least one regular-season game together with the @FlaPanthers.”

The only other brothers to do so were Eric and Marc Staal, Pavel and Valeri Bure, Adam and Jesper Boqvist and Brad and Jeff Norton.

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk are set to become the fifth set of brothers to play at least one regular-season game together with the @FlaPanthers. They would join Eric and Marc Staal, Pavel and Valeri Bure, Adam and Jesper Boqvist as well as Brad and Jeff Norton. #NHLStats https://t.co/ofplGMkmI0 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) September 20, 2026

Matthew, Brady’s older brother, is now entering his 11th NHL season, and his fifth with Florida.

Previously, he spent six seasons with the Calgary Flames after being selected sixth overall in the first round of the 2016 NHL draft.

During his 2025-26 campaign with the Panthers, he skated in 31 games and posted 13 goals with 21 assists for 34 points.

As for his younger brother Brady, he is approaching his ninth season in the NHL.

However, he’s solely for the Ottawa Senators and will make his debut in Florida alongside his brother this year.

The 27-year-old left winger was selected fourth overall in the first round of the 2018 draft.

Matthew and Brady were contributing players in Team USA’s gold medal victory at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

To make matters more impressive, they aren’t the only members of their family to have an NHL background.

Tkachuk Brothers Were Born Into an NHL Family

Long before it was clear just how skilled the brothers would become, their father Keith Tkachuk played in the league.

He spent 18 years in the NHL and played around the block.

Keith had stints with the Winnipeg Jets, the former Coyotes, the St. Louis Blues, the former Atlanta Thrashers and then returned to the Blues to round out his career.

During his final campaign in St. Louis, he skated in 67 games and posted 12 goals with 19 assists for 32 points.

In his career, he owns 538 goals and 527 assists for 1,065 points.

He was the 19th pick in the first round of the 1990 NHL draft.

Years later, in 1997, Matthew was born, followed by Brady in 1999.

Playing at this level is rare, and coming from such a bloodline is even more infrequent.

But this year, the Tkachuk brothers will finally play alongside each other, rather than against each other. History will be made.