Former Kings goaltender Glenn Healy reflected on Wayne Gretzky‘s arrival to Los Angeles. Healy revealed that the fanfare was enormous at the time and credited Gretzky for single-handedly transforming the franchise.

The Kings acquired Gretzky in a blockbuster trade. The deal involved several players, draft picks, and cash.

‘The Great One’ was the NHL‘s biggest star. His arrival in Los Angeles gave the league a chance to grow in a new market.

Healy, 64, was in his second season with the Kings when Gretzky arrived. He recalled the Kings not having much fanfare or success. However, ‘The Great One,’ with all the media attention he received, quickly made the Kings must-see TV.

Healy credited Gretzky for having a significant impact on the Kings and hockey as a whole in Los Angeles.

Ex-Kings Goaltender Reveals What It Was Really Like When Wayne Gretzky Arrived

Glenn Healy reflected on Wayne Gretzky’s time with the Los Angeles Kings and revealed what his first training camp was like.

Healy said it was like nothing he had seen before, particularly due to the media attention and coverage of the Kings. He said Gretzky was the top priority, with more reporters showing interest in his move to Los Angeles than there were at the Stanley Cup final.

“We get Gretzky. First training camp, it’s in Victoria, BC. That’s where we had camp. And I sat beside him, and of course, all I want to do is get an autographed stick before they cut me. That’s it. But there were more reporters in Victoria than at the Stanley Cup final the year before,” Healy told Clearing The Crease.

“They announce all the players opening night, they get to 35, which was me, you know, ‘And ladies and gentlemen, Glenn.’ So I come out, no big deal. And then they get to Gretz and they start with the awards, all-time leading scorer, most points, best hair…the crowd got louder and louder,” Healy said. “[Gretzky] took out team from just 70 points, one player. We were clearly the most watched team, we were the rock stars, we were followed by everybody, and just what a change in the weather for us to get to play with him.”

Healy Reunited With Gretzky on the New York Rangers

While Healy did not spend too much time as Gretzky’s teammate with the Kings, he did reunite with him on the New York Rangers.

Healy was in his final season with the Rangers. Meanwhile, Gretzky signed as an unrestricted free agent following a short stint with the St. Louis Blues.

Healy noted that the Rangers had a much stronger supporting cast for Gretzky, who at the time was near the end of his prime. Although they were teammates for one season in New York, Healy still looks back fondly on that time.

“I got to play with Gretz later on in New York and then the same thing there. You got Brian Leetch, Mike Richter, Mark Messier, and Adam Graves again. Now you’re really reuniting the Beatles, now it’s the real deal with all the best of the best. And just, great moments, great memories, never change them for anything,” Healy told Clearing The Crease.