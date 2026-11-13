Wild GM Bill Guerin Comments on Reports of Danila Yurov Trade

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin commented on the reports that the team has offered up forward Danila Yurov in a trade.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Wild have Yurov on the table in a trade for Detroit Red Wings superstar Dylan Larkin. Not long after those reports emerged, Guerin commented on the reports.

Bill Guerin Responds to Danila Yurov Trade Reports

Speaking to “The Chad Hartman Show” on WCCO radio in Minneapolis, Guerin reacted to the reports that Yurov was offered in a trade for Larkin.

“Hey, look, I know there are reports out there that we have offered him up, but nobody knows what I’ve offered, except Detroit,” Guerin said (via NHL.com).

“He’s just got a very mature game for a player his age. It’s a 200-foot game. The things that he does really well are usually the things that you beg young, talented players to do, and it takes you a couple years to kind of get there, and he does them already.”

Danila Yurov NHL Career

Yurov was drafted by the Wld with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

The 22-year-old Russian right winger made his debut for the Wild last season, playing in 73 regular-season games for Minnesota, scoring 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points during his rookie NHL season. He also played in 9 playoff games, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in the postseason.

This year, Yurov has played in 20 games for Minnesota, scoring 6 goals and 1 assist for 7 points.

Given that Yurov is on an entry-level contract and the Wild are nearly capped out, it’s important to have cheaper young players on their roster supplanting the team’s superstars like Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes.

But if Yurov is the barrier between acquiring Larkin and not, then perhaps he’ll be dealt to Detroit in a blockbuster trade.

For now, though, Yurov is a member of the Wild, and that’s just fine for Guerin and Co., as they love their young right winger and what he brings to the team and would be fine keeping him on their roster.