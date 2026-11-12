Insider Confirms Huge Trade Offer By Wild For Dylan Larkin

The Minnesota Wild’s reported interest in Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin remains one of the more intriguing storylines on the trade front, and there is fresh information on where things stand.

Appearing on Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer on November 10, Elliotte Friedman shared the latest on the situation. According to Friedman, the Wild have a significant offer on the table for the forward, and it’s a bit surprising there’s been no action.

Where the Larkin Situation Currently Stands

Larkin has not expanded his preferred trade destination list. He has 10 teams on his list, with the Wild among them. That has limited the market a bit, and the offers have suffered as a result. However, the Wild have been consistent with their interest and they’ve tabled a solid package.

Friedman confirmed that Detroit interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has an offer on the table from Minnesota. The package is believed to include prospect Danila Yurov and three first-round draft picks. That is a substantial haul, one that would give Detroit four significant assets in exchange for its captain.

For a Red Wings team weighing its future, that kind of return could be tempting. Three first-round picks offer flexibility, whether Detroit keeps them to build through the draft or uses them as currency in other deals. Adding Yurov gives the organization a prospect who could help sooner rather than later.

The Wild Can’t Afford to Improve That Offer

From Minnesota’s perspective, the offer shows how serious the Wild are about landing a player of Larkin’s caliber. Paying that price signals that they view him as a difference-maker and are willing to part with both future draft capital and a notable young player to get it done.

Anything beyond that hurts their chances of competing for a Stanley Cup. They are right there, arguably playing better hockey than any other NHL team. If they pull from their active roster to acquire Larkin, they’re essentially robbing Peter to pay Paul.

Larkin is willing to waive his protections for the Wild. The Wild have put together a solid package. Now it’s up to Detroit, which doesn’t have to trade Larkin but might not get a better offer. He’s chosen to walk away from the team and not play. Every game he sits is another game the Red Wings struggle to be competitive.

For now, the situation remains fluid. Minnesota has made its interest clear and put real assets on the table, while Larkin’s limited list keeps the door only partly open. Horcoff has some big decisions to make, and the Wild are trying to push all in on their window to win.

Will the Wild up there offer a little more? Or will the Red Wings eventually realize that the package GM Bill Guerin has put together is reasonable? It seems to be a game of who blinks first, and the Wild don’t really have a reason to. They’re rolling with our without Larkin and have until the trade deadline before they’ll have to decide about sticking with their pursuit or pivoting.