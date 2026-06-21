Brady Tkachuk to the Minnesota Wild Almost Happened

Brady Tkachuk just got dealt to the Florida Panthers from the Ottawa Senators. Have a look at the full trade details below.

2 1st-round selections in Friday’s 2026 NHL Draft (picks 9 and 25)

2029 1st-round selection

2030 2nd-round selection

The news shook the hockey world, and Brady will now be joining brother Matthew in Sunshine, Florida. The Panthers are obviously mortgaging their future to win now after a 2025 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. This exclusion from the playoffs came after consecutive Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and 2025 over the Edmonton Oilers.

As it turns out, the Minnesota Wild were very close to being the ones to obtain Brady Tkachuk from Ottawa.

Brady Tkachuk Included Minnesota Wild on His Trade List

Per Pierre LeBrun, Brady Tkachuk gave the Ottawa Senators a four-team trade list that he would’ve given the “ok” for.

Florida Panthers

Carolina Hurricanes

Vegas Golden Knights

Minnesota Wild

The Athletic‘s Michael Russo reported that the Minnesota Wild sent a big offer to Ottawa for Tkachuk. Instead, he opted go play with his brother Matthew in Florida.

“Can confirm [the Minnesota Wild] were on Brady Tkachuk’s list submitted to Ottawa a few weeks ago. Wild made a huge offer, so I think at end of day Brady made decision to go to Florida.”

The Wild are still in search of a true game-changing center, and it is believed they will score one one way or another this offseason.

Minnesota Wild Likely to Move On from Jeff Petry

The report comes from Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic via Chris Schad of FanSided.

“The Minnesota Wild have plenty of objectives this offseason but one of the sneakiest may be along the blue line. With several veteran defenseman getting torched in their Western Conference semifinals series against the Colorado Avalanche, there may be several changes to the group this summer and it appears the first to go will be Jeff Petry.

According to The Athletic’s Michael Russo and Joe Smith, the Wild are expected to move on from Petry, who was acquired from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick. While they dubbed Petry as “a good insurance policy,” they also added he “seems likely to move on especially if [Zach Bogosian] re-signs.”

Losing Petry wouldn’t be a massive loss for the Wild as they head into next season. But he could be the first in a string of dominoes that could lead to a new look along the blue line when Minnesota heads into the 2026-27 season.”

The Wild obviously have much bigger fish to fry this offseason. However, this news regarding Petry, along with the Brady Tkachuk trade, lets us know that the Minnesota Wild’s offseason is officially upon us.