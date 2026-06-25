Dylan Larkin Trade Drama Gets Massive Twist for Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have been attempting to trade for Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings. So far, no dice.

Ever since he requested his trade from Detroit, Dylan Larkin has seemed to be the apple of Bill Guerin’s eye. Larkin would fill a huge need at center for the Wild, a position in which they lack depth badly.

The Wild are reportedly on Dylan Larkin’s list of trades he’d approve a trade to. Unfortunately, that short list just expanded a little bit.

Dylan Larkin Expands Trade List to Dismay of Minnesota Wild

Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic reported that Dylan Larkin’s trade list is growing amid the lack of any deals being finalized yet.

“The bad news? Larkin has expanded his [trade] list, and it’s painfully obvious that the Wild are short on the type of assets that Yzerman wants in exchange for his top center.”

While it doesn’t rule the Wild out, it’s still an obvious left-turn that they wanted to avoid altogether. Still, The Athletic reporting shared that Wild GM Bill Guerin isn’t slowing down his hunt. In fact, he’s trying every day to get a deal done. Literally.

“The Wild are in daily contact with Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman and Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, in hopes of facilitating a trade, but there is no shortage of interest in the soon-to-be-30-year-old center, who would give Minnesota its long-needed No. 1 pivot and potentially the final piece in building a true Cup contender.”

Minnesota isn’t being coaxed out of the race that easily. Guerin and the Wild brass know what Larkin could mean for a potential Cup run, and they aren’t letting some list knock them off of their path.

Quinn Hughes Gets Clear Message from Wild Owner Craig Leipold

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold recently talked about extending Hughes, displaying major confidence that it will get done.

“First of all, Quinn Hughes is an extraordinary player and an extraordinary person.

We had to give up a lot to get him in this past year. We are going to re-sign him. The question will be for how long. We would like to go as long as we could. He will probably want it to be a little shorter — shorter being maybe three years. We hopefully will end up at five, I don’t know, and the reason I can openly talk about this is that I’m not doing the negotiating.”

Even though he owns the franchise, Leipold can’t tell the future. Obviously, the Wild are going to do everything they can to keep Quinn Hughes in the State of Hockey. It’s most likely that it will happen, but no one predicted that Hughes would end up in Minnesota to begin with either.