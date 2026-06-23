Minnesota Wild Get Major Dylan Larkin Update Amid Bidding War

The Minnesota Wild have been getting plenty of ties to Dylan Larkin. Larkin officially requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, as reported on June 4th by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

Larkin and the Wild are a natural speculative fit. Wild GM Bill Guerin has made it obvious to the league that his team wants a true first-line center. He would be right, as the Wild’s lack of center depth showed in their 4-1 series loss to the Avs.

The Wild made a push for Vincent Trocheck at the deadline. They even called to check in on the price to pay for Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues. No trade for a top center materialized. Instead, the Wild left the deadline with bottom-six forwards like Michael McCarron, Bobby Brink and Nick Foligno. Although, to be fair, Brink could develop to be a middle-six guy for the Wild in the future.

Unfortunately for Guerin and the State of Hockey, a major report came out on Monday that could dash some of their hopes.

Minnesota Wild Aren’t Larkin’s Preferred Destination; It’s Dallas

On Sportsnet, Nick Kypreos reported that Larkin’s preferred destination isn’t the Minnesota Wild. Instead, it’s actually the Dallas Stars.

Shawn Sinclair of NHLTradeRumors.com hinted at what a potential trade package could look like from Dallas for Larkin.

“As for potential return for Larkin from Dallas, Roope Hintz stands out as someone the Red Wings would have interest in, but he owns a full no-movement clause. There’s also Mavrik Bourque, and Nils Lundqvist. Regardless of how this deal transpires, expect to see the Stars trade Ilya Lyubushkin this offseason as they need to free up cap space to extend restricted free-agent forward Jason Robertson.”

It’s a bit of an annoyance, but Larkin would’ve commanded an absolute haul. Young Minnesota Wild prospects like Danila Yurov and Charlie Stramel would be expected to be a part of a trade package. To be fair, the Wild aren’t out of the race yet.

However, hearing that he wants to go to Dallas of all teams can really take the wind out of your sails as a Wild fan.

Brady Tkachuk Included Minnesota on His Trade List

Per Pierre LeBrun, Brady Tkachuk gave the Ottawa Senators a four-team trade list that he would’ve given the “ok” for.

Florida Panthers

Carolina Hurricanes

Vegas Golden Knights

Minnesota Wild

The Athletic‘s Michael Russo reported that the Minnesota Wild sent a big offer to Ottawa for Tkachuk. Instead, he opted go play with his brother Matthew in Florida.

“Can confirm [the Minnesota Wild] were on Brady Tkachuk’s list submitted to Ottawa a few weeks ago. Wild made a huge offer, so I think at end of day Brady made decision to go to Florida.”

The Wild are still in search of a true game-changing center, and it is believed they will score one one way or another this offseason. Though Tkachuk plays wing, he would’ve been a big boost of energy to Minnesota’s top-six.