Dylan Larkin Trade Gets Absurd Twist for Wild

It sure sounds like Dylan Larkin will be on the move very soon. The only question is that of where exactly he will go.

The Wild have been in the running from the beginning, even though apparently Larkin prefers Dallas. Minnesota would have to give up some major assets for Larkin. Fans should be prepared to lose names like Danila Yurov and Charlie Stramel.

Apparently, though, the Red Wings are requesting something even greater in return for Dylan Larkin. Per a recent report from Nick Kypreos, the Red Wings are shooting for the stars amid the Dylan Larkin sweepstakes.

Dylan Larkin’s Potential Trade Return Mentions Wild’s Matt Boldy

Per Nick Kypreos, the Red Wings really want Matt Boldy as part of the haul they’d receive for Dylan Larkin.

“The Red Wings would have no problem trading Dylan Larkin to Minnesota if the Wild were prepared to part with Matt Boldy. Other than Boldy, there is nothing else Detroit GM Steve Yzerman is too interested in.”

This is an absurd ask from the Red Wings of the Minnesota Wild. You can be sure that Detroit wants Matt Boldy. You can also be sure that everyone wants to win the lottery.

It’s extremely unlikely to think that Minnesota would actually go for including Matt Boldy in the trade for Dylan Larkin. If that’s the case, then Kypreos’ wording may imply that the Wild can forget about trading for Larkin.

Minnesota may have to look at other avenues, but the opportunities are dwindling. Their chances are Vincent Trocheck are now dead, as he was traded to the Utah Mammoth on the opening day of free agency.

Minnesota Wild Extend Bobby Brink

Michael Russo of The Athletic first reported the deal coming to a head Monday on X.

“[The Minnesota Wild are] closing in on re-signing Bobby Brink to a one-year, $2.75 M contract. Have to hand it to Brink. Could have been UFA tomorrow, but the MN native clearly played ball because he sees a big opportunity next season. Bet on himself hoping to break out.”

The official Minnesota Wild website then confirmed the re-signing of Brink.

“Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today (Tuesday) announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Bobby Brink to a one-year, $2,750,000 contract.”

The Wild and Flyers performed a 1-for-1 trade right before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. The Flyers received David Jiricek, and the Wild received Bobby Brink. Brink had 4 points in 13 games during the regular season after joining the Wild. He also totaled only 1 point in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs in 4 games played.