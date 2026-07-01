Minnesota Wild Extend Young Playmaker Amid Free Agency

On Monday, the Minnesota Wild declined to offer a qualifying offer to winger Bobby Brink.

This decision immediately put them on the clock to re-sign him, giving them a day to come to an agreement before he could test the market. They essentially gave themselves around 36 hours to do so, and they needed to be confident to get a deal done.

The Minnesota Wild’s confidence paid off, as they’ve now locked down Brink for the 2026-2027 season.

Minnesota Wild Extend Bobby Brink

Michael Russo of The Athletic first reported the deal coming to a head yesterday on X.

“[The Minnesota Wild are] closing in on re-signing Bobby Brink to a one-year, $2.75 M contract. Have to hand it to Brink. Could have been UFA tomorrow, but the MN native clearly played ball because he sees a big opportunity next season. Bet on himself hoping to break out.”

The official Minnesota Wild website then confirmed the re-signing of Brink.

“Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today (Tuesday) announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Bobby Brink to a one-year, $2,750,000 contract.”

The Wild and Flyers performed a 1-for-1 trade right before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. The Flyers received David Jiricek, and the Wild received Bobby Brink. Brink had 4 points in 13 games during the regular season after joining the Wild. He also totaled only 1 point in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs in 4 games played.

Dylan Larkin Expands Trade List

Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic reported that Dylan Larkin’s trade list is growing amid the lack of any deals being finalized yet.

“The bad news? Larkin has expanded his [trade] list, and it’s painfully obvious that the Wild are short on the type of assets that Yzerman wants in exchange for his top center.”

While it doesn’t rule the Minnesota Wild out, it’s still an obvious left-turn that they wanted to avoid altogether. Still, The Athletic reporting shared that Wild GM Bill Guerin isn’t slowing down his hunt. In fact, he’s trying every day to get a deal done. Literally.

“The Wild are in daily contact with Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman and Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, in hopes of facilitating a trade, but there is no shortage of interest in the soon-to-be-30-year-old center, who would give Minnesota its long-needed No. 1 pivot and potentially the final piece in building a true Cup contender.”

Minnesota isn’t being coaxed out of the race that easily. Guerin and the Minnesota Wild brass know what Larkin could mean for a potential Cup run, and they aren’t letting some list knock them off of their path. Still, they may need to involve a third team in a deal to have the best chance to land Larkin.