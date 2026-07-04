Dylan Larkin Trade Update is Great News for the Minnesota Wild

The Dylan Larkin trade speculation is still going strong three days after the opening of NHL free agency.

The entire time, the Minnesota Wild have been solidified in the mix. An interesting twist came out a couple days ago, as it was reported that the Red Wings wanted Matt Boldy as part of the return. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that that probably isn’t happening.

The Wild are going to have to come off of a lot of trade capital to acquire Dylan Larkin. However, Matt Boldy being a part of the trade is a bit rich to consider. Not only is Boldy one of the best young wings on the planet, he’s on an absolute steal of a contract. He will be making $7 million per year through the 2029-2030 season.

There has been another update to the Dylan Larkin trade talks. The update sounds like good news if you’re a Wild fan wanting them to land Larkin.

Dylan Larkin Trade Update Brings Good News for Wild’s Chances

On a recent episode of The Chris Johnston Show, Johnston himself provided an update on the Dylan Larkin situation. NHLRumorReport shared the report on X.

“With Dylan Larkin, right now to me it’s Minnesota or the Red Wings; [the Wild] have a need for what Larkin is; they have a real desire to try to get him.”

For the Wild to acquire Dylan Larkin, it’s going to take a haul. If the trade package included Matt Boldy, then there could be mayhem amongst the Minnesota Wild fanbase. A more likely package would be include some combination of Danila Yurov, Charlie Stramel, and a lot of draft picks.

Minnesota Wild Extend Zach Bogosian and Nick Foligno

Michael Russo of The Athletic shared the contract details of the Bogosian and Foligno extensions.

“Zach Bogosian’s signing will carry a $1.25 million cap hit. One year. He can also get $100,000 if he reaches 60 games. Nick Foligno will be one year, $900,000.”

While there is plenty of time left for the Minnesota Wild to sign players, these extensions are a bit of a head-scratcher. Money was a bit limited as is, so the though of going out and giving Bogosian and Foligno $2 million this year is a tad confusing. Bogosian is the more concering extension, seeing as he was often times a complete liability when on the ice last season.

Bogosian joined the team in November of 2023 when the Wild traded the Lightning a fifth-rounder in the 2025 draft. Foligno came aboard in March of this year in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Minnesota Wild sent Chicago “future considerations”, which basically means they got him for free and Minnesota will be nice to Chicago in future negotiations.