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Dylan Larkin Trade Update is Great News for the Minnesota Wild

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 05: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings looks on against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on March 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Dylan Larkin trade speculation is still going strong three days after the opening of NHL free agency.

The entire time, the Minnesota Wild have been solidified in the mix. An interesting twist came out a couple days ago, as it was reported that the Red Wings wanted Matt Boldy as part of the return. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that that probably isn’t happening.

The Wild are going to have to come off of a lot of trade capital to acquire Dylan Larkin. However, Matt Boldy being a part of the trade is a bit rich to consider. Not only is Boldy one of the best young wings on the planet, he’s on an absolute steal of a contract. He will be making $7 million per year through the 2029-2030 season.

There has been another update to the Dylan Larkin trade talks. The update sounds like good news if you’re a Wild fan wanting them to land Larkin.

Dylan Larkin Trade Update Brings Good News for Wild’s Chances

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 09: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his second period goal while playing the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena on February 09, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 2-1. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On a recent episode of The Chris Johnston Show, Johnston himself provided an update on the Dylan Larkin situation. NHLRumorReport shared the report on X.

With Dylan Larkin, right now to me it’s Minnesota or the Red Wings; [the Wild] have a need for what Larkin is; they have a real desire to try to get him.”

For the Wild to acquire Dylan Larkin, it’s going to take a haul. If the trade package included Matt Boldy, then there could be mayhem amongst the Minnesota Wild fanbase. A more likely package would be include some combination of Danila Yurov, Charlie Stramel, and a lot of draft picks.

Minnesota Wild Extend Zach Bogosian and Nick Foligno

Minnesota Wild Zach Bogosian

GettyST PAUL, MINNESOTA – MAY 09: Valeri Nichushkin #13 of the Colorado Avalanche battles for the puck against Zach Bogosian #24 of the Minnesota Wild during the second period in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Grand Casino Arena on May 09, 2026 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Michael Russo of The Athletic shared the contract details of the Bogosian and Foligno extensions.

Zach Bogosian’s signing will carry a $1.25 million cap hit. One year. He can also get $100,000 if he reaches 60 games. Nick Foligno will be one year, $900,000.”

While there is plenty of time left for the Minnesota Wild to sign players, these extensions are a bit of a head-scratcher. Money was a bit limited as is, so the though of going out and giving Bogosian and Foligno $2 million this year is a tad confusing. Bogosian is the more concering extension, seeing as he was often times a complete liability when on the ice last season.

Bogosian joined the team in November of 2023 when the Wild traded the Lightning a fifth-rounder in the 2025 draft. Foligno came aboard in March of this year in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Minnesota Wild sent Chicago “future considerations”, which basically means they got him for free and Minnesota will be nice to Chicago in future negotiations.

Brevan Bane Brevan Bane is a sports scribe covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. Brevan began his writing career by making a platform on Twitter and leveraging his presence into writing and content creation opportunities for outlets like PurplePTSD, Vikings Territory, The Noise, Hockey Wilderness, and the VikesNow YouTube channel. You can follow him on X @brevmanbane. More about Brevan Bane

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Dylan Larkin Trade Update is Great News for the Minnesota Wild

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