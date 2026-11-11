Wild Goalie Jesper Wallstedt Having Outstanding Season

Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt is having an absolutely outstanding season for the Wild, who are one of the best teams in the NHL.

Wallstedt, who was drafted in the first round with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, is having his best season yet.

In his fourth NHL season, the 23-year-old Swedish native is having one of the best seasons of any goalie in the league, as he’s helping the Wild look like a Stanley Cup contender every single night.

Jesper Wallstedt has Amazing Numbers for the Wild

Per Wild PR, Wallstedt is leading all NHL goalies with wins (12) and saves (406) while also having the second-best SV% at .925 and the third-best GAA at 1.93.

“#mnwild goalie Jesper Wallstedt has allowed one-or-fewer goals in nine games this year. No other NHL netminder has more than five such games. At 12-2-3 on the season, Wallstedt leads the NHL in wins and saves (406) while ranking second in SV% (.925) and third in GAA (1.93).”

These are absolutely elite numbers, and if he can continue to keep up these impeccable stats, then Wallstedt will be in the thick of things for the Vezina Trophy when the season ends as the NHL’s top goalie.

It’s been an incredible performance by the young goalie, who has shown that he has what it takes to be the No. 1 goalie on a Stanley Cup contender.

Wild Showing Faith in Jesper Wallstedt

Last year, which was technically Wallstedt’s rookie season, even though he had previous NHL experience the two years before that, he played in 35 games for Minnesota as he was getting his feet wet in the top hockey league in the world.

This season, though, Wallstedt leads the NHL with 17 appearances, as the Wild have given him the keys to the net as the team’s No. 1 goalie. His backup, Calvin Pickard, has only played in three games, so the Wild have no problem keeping Wallstedt busy.

These days, teams appear to be going towards more of a tandem approach to goaltending, but in Minnesota, the Wild are letting their young stud play nearly every single game this year.