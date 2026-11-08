Maxim Shabanov Is the Wild’s Secret Weapon This Year

The Minnesota Wild are one of the best teams in the NHL this season, and forward Maxim Shabanov has been the team’s secret weapon.

The second-year winger from Russia made his NHL debut last year for the New York islanders, scoring 5 goals and 18 points in 44 games.

But after becoming a free agent, he left New York and signed with the Wild on a one-year, $1.6 million deal that is so far looking like a steal.

In 18 games, Shabanov has scored 8 goals and 13 points for the Wild, helping the team to its current first-place position in the Central Division and being one of the team’s unsung heroes.

John Hynes Praises Maxim Shabanov

Following Minnesota’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, a game in which Shabanov scored two goals, Wild head coach John Hynes praised Shabanov for his strong start to the season.

“What I’ve observed with him, as you get to know him and see him play, really smart player, highly competitive, works at his game, and I think now you can see the reason why he’s made it to the NHL. He’s got great instincts, he can shoot the puck, he’s got really good poise. I like just his demeanor, he’s a focused kid, he’s got good poise with the puck. He clearly understands how we want to play and the things we want to do. He’s got good details. So it’s been nice to see him progress the way that he’s progressed,” Hynes said to reporters.

Wild Still Have Control of Maxim Shabanov After This Season

Though Shabanov is playing on a one-year deal, he is an RFA after this season, meaning the Wild still have control of him, as they will be able to match any contract offer to him in free agency next offseason.

But before that happens, don’t be surprised at all if the Wild try to lock up Shabanov to a long-term deal, as he’s clearly shown he’s a great fit in Minnesota and the team would be wise to sign him to a contract that avoids him going to restricted free agency next summer.