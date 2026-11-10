Guerin Confirms Risky Trade Plans For Quinn Hughes

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin says there has been no movement in contract talks with Quinn Hughes, but that doesn’t mean he’s panicking or even ready to consider trading the superstar defenseman. Even if there’s no extension by the March 1 NHL Trade Deadline, Hughes isn’t going anywhere.

Hughes is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. There is a ton of chatter that he’s got one foot out the door and will be headed to New Jersey on July 1 to join his brothers Luke and Jake. That may be, but that won’t change Guerin’s approach to push his team toward a Stanley Cup opportunity.

NHL.com notes that Guerin described the situation as “status quo,” explaining, “Honestly, I just want him to focus on hockey.” When asked directly whether he would consider keeping Hughes past the deadline without a new deal, Guerin didn’t hesitate. “Sure. Yeah.”

The Wild Still Want Hughes to Sign Long-Term

Because Guerin knows Hughes may never sign a new deal and could walk away for little or no return, the Wild GM also made it clear that his priority is keeping one of the NHL’s best defensemen in Minnesota for as long as possible. Hughes has recorded 79 points in 67 games since joining the team, and Guerin understands how important he is to the Wild’s championship aspirations.

“Honestly, we’re a better team with Quinn Hughes, so I mean, I want to keep him as long as I possibly can,” Guerin said.

How long he feels this way isn’t clear. As the reality that Hughes is leaving becomes more obvious, perhaps Guerin feels differently. Asked whether there would be an inflection point, he responded, “I don’t know.”

Wild Prepared to Roll the Dice on Hughes

It’s a difficult position to be in, but it’s where the Wild are. Hughes says the right things, but his actions suggest he’s still not committed. That may never change. For now, Minnesota appears willing to take its chances.

The Wild want Hughes to sign long-term, but they’re not going to let the uncertainty surrounding his contract dictate their approach to the season. “Whether it’s three months, three years, seven years, whatever, we’re a better team with Quinn Hughes.”

If it’s short-term, the Wild will push for the Cup while they can.

The Wild are sitting atop the Central Division and near the top of the NHL standings, establishing themselves as legitimate contenders early in the season. They have a deep roster, but it gets significantly worse without Hughes.

Minnesota’s door to compete for a Stanley Cup is open, and Guerin intends to go through it.

A trade is highly unlikely, regardless of what happens with his long-term future. Guerin understands it’s not ideal, especially if the Wild fall short and Hughes departs. That’s the way things go, and he’s not willing to limit the odds of winning now for whatever comes later.