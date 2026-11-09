Real Reason Guerin Isn’t Rattled by Quinn Hughes’ Contract Status

Bill Guerin should be panicking that Quinn Hughes hasn’t signed an extension yet… shouldn’t he? Most GMs are probably wondering what’s going on and thinking they’ll have to make a trade just to save face if the team’s best defenseman decides not to sign an extension and could walk for nothing in free agency.

Guerin is not a regular GM.

There could be a very logical reason that Guerin seems to so calm in the face of one of the biggest exits in franchise history. Whether he signs Hughes or not, he’s already got his plan laid out for this season.

The Wild Are Going All In

Sitting atop the Central Division standings and second overall in the NHL standings, the Wild are off to a hot start. They’re winning games regularly, and they’ve been doing so without some key pieces in their lineup. This is a good team, and the window to win is now.

Whether Hughes stays long-term or not, Guerin isn’t trading him. Doing so practically cripples their chances of competing for a Stanley Cup, and there’s no way Guerin takes away those chances. This is a GM who would rather go for it and barely miss out than not go for it at all. This is the case regardless of what ultimately happens with Hughes.

Expect Guerin to add, even if Hughes decides to inform the Wild he won’t be signing an extension. Whether that’s Dylan Larkin or another bigger player that adds to an already solid lineup, Guerin is pushing his chips in, not folding his hand.

Did Guerin Already Know Hughes’ Fate?

Some believe that Quinn Hughes already had his mind made up to leave the Wild and join his brothers Jake and Luke in New Jersey. If so, and everyone agreed to keep it on the downlow, it makes sense that Guerin would be unfazed while most GMs would be scrambling.

If Guerin knew he was never going to win over Hughes’ family, he might have made that decision long ago about Hughes’ future with the team.

Many fans and insiders seemed to suggest that Hughes to New Jersey was a fait accompli. When the Devils added Connor Hellebuyck, it might have only increased the odds that Quinn was headed to the Devils on July 1.

We can assume there’s no deal in place. That would be tampering. At the same time, it’s not a stretch to assume that everyone knows what Hughes’ plan is. He may simply not have revealed it to protect his teammates in Minnesota. No one wants that cloud hanging over a team that’s going for it.

Think back to Chris Pronger when he knew he was leaving the Edmonton Oilers in 2006. The news came out the day after they lost Game 7. Fans learned later that he’d talked with GM Kevin Lowe about a trade months before.

All of this is speculation, of course. But it makes a lot of sense when you watch Guerin and his body language. He’s cool as the day is long, which is difficult to explain given the gravity of the Hughes situation.