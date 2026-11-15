Guerin Denies Rumored Trade Package Offered to Red Wings for Larkin

Minnesota’s pursuit of Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin is one of the NHL’s biggest stories, but there is a lot of misinformation out there about what talks have taken place and what offers have been made. Wild general manager Bill Guerin addressed the reports this week, essentially shooting down one of the most recent rumors about a sizeable trade package pitch.

Speaking on WCCO Radio, Guerin pushed back on claims that his offer is public knowledge, saying that nobody knows what he’s offered, except Detroit. Interestingly, that confirms the Wild have made an offer. What Guerin seems to be denying is the package.

Specifically, he addressed speculation that he offered Danila Yurov as part of the deal. Guerin said, “I know there are reports out there that we’ve offered him up, but nobody knows what I’ve offered, except Detroit.”

Why Did Guerin Feel the Need to Comment?

Guerin’s comments followed a report from insider Elliotte Friedman that Minnesota had submitted an offer to Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff, believed to include prospect Danila Yurov and three first-round picks. It’s a significant package, but one that Horcoff reportedly thinks he can improve upon.

Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen.

Friedman added that Larkin has not expanded his list of preferred destinations, and that many teams on it can’t or won’t make a competitive offer. That could limit Detroit’s leverage.

Is This Trade Package Accurate?

Guerin didn’t definitively deny the offer. He simply said no one knows what the offer is, leaving room for the reported package to be inaccurate.

The Athletic’s Michael Russo said that if Red Wings fans knew what GM Steve Yzerman originally turned down from the Minnesota Wild back in June, “they’d throw up.” That suggests the offer then was much greater than the offer is now. Russo added that the current offer, whatever it actually is, “doesn’t look like it’s gonna get it done.”

This Is Confirmation of The Wild’s Interest

What isn’t in doubt now is Minnesota’s interest. Larkin, 30, is a proven first-line center with 278 goals and 649 points in 818 games, including 34 goals and 67 points in 2025-26. He carries an $8.7 million cap hit through 2030-31 and is currently suspended and awaiting a trade.

The Wild have been rumored as frontrunners for Larkin for some time, with many insiders suggesting they’ve been the most aggressive in their pursuit. Larkin has Minnesota on his preferred list of landing spots. This feels like one of those trades that’s a matter of when and not if.

Guerin seems content to keep negotiations private as the Wild continue their pursuit.