Minnesota Wild Land Bold Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews Prediction

The Minnesota Wild have been lacking a true 1C for years now, and it showed in Round 2 against Colorado.

Joel Eriksson Ek is a fine centerman, but not a bona fide first option. Minnesota also employs Ryan Hartman, whom has shown some ability at the position. However, he is more of a true middle-6 winger.

Danila Yurov shows promise, but it’ll take him a bit to grow into his skates at the position. The Wild traded away Marco Rossi in the Quinn Hughes trade, contributing to the lack of depth at the position.

The Wild are likely to make a move for a 1C this offseason. However, former player-turned-analyst Erik Johnson sees a bigger move in the future.

Minnesota Wild Predicted to Land Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews in Next 3 Years

Johnson made a bold claim regarding a potential Matthews or McDavid signing for the Wild in the near-future.

Johnson delivered the message on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I’m gonna have one hot take for you right now. I think one of Auston Matthews or Connor McDavid will be on the Minnesota Wild in the next three years.

I think they’re gonna find a way. They need a center, that’s Minnesota’s clear Achilles heel. They need a #1 center. I think Bill Guerin finds a way to get Matthews or McDavid in Minnesota to push them over the edge.”

After the Quinn Hughes trade last December, Wild GM Bill Guerin has proven that he isn’t afraid to go big. The Wild are working on an extension for Hughes this offseason, and Kirill Kaprizov’s $17 million cap hit for 8 years begins this July.

Getting a name like Matthews or McDavid would be complicated enough in terms of trade compensation. They may not need to trade anything, however. Both Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are scheduled to be free agents in 2028.

Wild Need To Be Careful With Hughes Extension

This is in no way to say that the Minnesota Wild shouldn’t extend Hughes; they obviously should. However, there must be a carefulness about it. Bill Scott of NHLTradeRumor put it plainly.