Minnesota Wild Land Bold Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews Prediction

Auston Matthews recently led Team USA to an Olympic gold medal.
The Minnesota Wild have been lacking a true 1C for years now, and it showed in Round 2 against Colorado.
Joel Eriksson Ek is a fine centerman, but not a bona fide first option. Minnesota also employs Ryan Hartman, whom has shown some ability at the position. However, he is more of a true middle-6 winger.
Danila Yurov shows promise, but it’ll take him a bit to grow into his skates at the position. The Wild traded away Marco Rossi in the Quinn Hughes trade, contributing to the lack of depth at the position.
The Wild are likely to make a move for a 1C this offseason. However, former player-turned-analyst Erik Johnson sees a bigger move in the future.
Minnesota Wild Predicted to Land Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews in Next 3 Years
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 26: Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers poses with the Hart Trophy during the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Johnson made a bold claim regarding a potential Matthews or McDavid signing for the Wild in the near-future.
“I’m gonna have one hot take for you right now. I think one of Auston Matthews or Connor McDavid will be on the Minnesota Wild in the next three years.
I think they’re gonna find a way. They need a center, that’s Minnesota’s clear Achilles heel. They need a #1 center. I think Bill Guerin finds a way to get Matthews or McDavid in Minnesota to push them over the edge.”
After the Quinn Hughes trade last December, Wild GM Bill Guerin has proven that he isn’t afraid to go big. The Wild are working on an extension for Hughes this offseason, and Kirill Kaprizov’s $17 million cap hit for 8 years begins this July.
Getting a name like Matthews or McDavid would be complicated enough in terms of trade compensation. They may not need to trade anything, however. Both Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are scheduled to be free agents in 2028.
Wild Need To Be Careful With Hughes Extension
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JANUARY 19: Quinn Hughes #43 of the Minnesota Wild walks to the ice for warmups prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on January 19, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)
This is in no way to say that the Minnesota Wild shouldn’t extend Hughes; they obviously should. However, there must be a carefulness about it. Bill Scott of NHLTradeRumor put it plainly.
“The Wild are finally maneuvering out of their dead-cap era, but committing another $17 million AAV would paralyze their depth. If Hughes’ camp sets that as the floor for negotiations, Minnesota has to pivot. Keeping him as an “own rental” for a playoff push next season is a luxury they simply cannot afford given the massive haul he would command in the trade market right now.”
Minnesota has already leverage much of their future on just acquiring Quinn Hughes to begin with. They’ve already sent Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first-rounder just for Hughes to put their sweater on.
Giving him big money leverages that future even more, and makes it the present. Minnesota would need players like Charlie Stramel or Hunter Haight to become full-time NHL’ers pretty immediately in order to save money. You could, of course, argue that as a good thing.
It must also be kept in mind that Minnesota must go out and get a top-line center this offseason. A Hughes extension needs to keep that in mind financially.
Brevan Bane Brevan Bane is a sports scribe covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. Brevan began his writing career by making a platform on Twitter and leveraging his presence into writing and content creation opportunities for outlets like PurplePTSD, Vikings Territory, The Noise, Hockey Wilderness, and the VikesNow YouTube channel. You can follow him on X @brevmanbane. More about Brevan Bane
The Minnesota Wild have been lacking a true 1C for years now, and it showed in Round 2 against Colorado.Joel Eriksson Ek is a fine centerman, but not a bona fide first option. Minnesota also employs Ryan Hartman, whom has shown some ability at the position. However, he is more of a true middle-6 winger.Danila […]
Minnesota Wild Land Bold Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews Prediction