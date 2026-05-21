Minnesota Wild Likely Moving on From 1,048-Game Defenseman

The Minnesota Wild are likely to be making a lot of moves to shape their future this offseason.

A Quinn Hughes extension is obviously the main priority for the Wild. Additionally, it’s believed that Minnesota isn’t afraid to make a move for a top-line center. Other potential storylines could revolve around several veteran players and possible trades

Jacob Middleton

Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin

Filip Gustavsson

Other players like Mats Zuccarello, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Marcus Johansson (to name a few) are free agents on July 1st as well.

One move that we have a good feeling will happen revolves around one of the “old guard” of the NHL.

Minnesota Wild Likely to Move On from Jeff Petry

The report comes from Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic via Chris Schad of FanSided.

“The Minnesota Wild have plenty of objectives this offseason but one of the sneakiest may be along the blue line. With several veteran defenseman getting torched in their Western Conference semifinals series against the Colorado Avalanche, there may be several changes to the group this summer and it appears the first to go will be Jeff Petry.

According to The Athletic’s Michael Russo and Joe Smith, the Wild are expected to move on from Petry, who was acquired from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick. While they dubbed Petry as “a good insurance policy,” they also added he “seems likely to move on especially if [Zach Bogosian] re-signs.”

Losing Petry wouldn’t be a massive loss for the Wild as they head into next season. But he could be the first in a string of dominoes that could lead to a new look along the blue line when Minnesota heads into the 2026-27 season.”

The Wild obviously have much bigger fish to fry this offseason. However, this news regarding Petry lets us know that the Minnesota Wild’s offseason is officially upon us.

Wild Get Message About Devils’ Nico Hischier

The idea for Nico Hischier comes from Robert Brent of Hockey Wilderness.

“At 27 years old, the Swiss centerman fits Minnesota’s timeline of competing now, but shouldn’t decline any time soon. Along with fitting in from an age standpoint, Hischier’s skill set is also a great match for Minnesota.

While the team is more offensively capable now than in past seasons, it’s clear the organizational philosophy still strongly values defensively capable forwards. Hischier has received Selke votes three seasons in a row and finished top-five twice in that span.

The former first overall pick is also an asset in two areas where the Wild could use significant help. He’s a trusted penalty killer, leading all of New Jersey’s forwards in penalty kill time. Hischier also led the NHL last season in faceoff percentage, winning 55.8% of his draws.”

Hischier is set to be a free agent after the 2026-2027 NHL season concludes. If the Devils can’t come to an agreement with him soon, he could be on the move, and the Minnesota Wild may come calling.