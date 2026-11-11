Wild’s Quinn Hughes Joins Paul Coffey on Exclusive Record List

Minnesota Wild superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes reached the 80-point plateau with the franchise, joining rare company in NHL history.

The Wild acquired Hughes in a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks last year. Since then, he has skated in 68 regular-season games for the Wild, scoring 11 goals and 69 assists for 80 points.

That mark has him on a list of very exclusive NHL company.

Quinn Hughes Joins Paul Coffey on a Very Rare NHL List

According to NHL Stats, Hughes’s 80 points with the Wild make him the second-fastest defenseman to reach that elusive barrier with a franchise.

The only one who did it faster was Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Coffey, who had 80 points in 53 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Quinn Hughes (11-69=80 in 68 GP) is the second-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 80 points with a franchise. Per #NHLStats, the only other blueliner to reach the mark in fewer than 68 games is Paul Coffey (53 GP w/ PIT).”

Quinn Hughes Is an Upcoming Free Agent

Hughes is an upcoming free agent after this season, which makes for an interesting decision for Wild GM Bill Guerin, who has been trying to sign him to a contract extension ever since he acquired him in a trade last season from Vancouver.

But to this point, Hughes has not been willing to sign a long-term deal with Minnesota, as he seems dead-set on testing free agency and, potentially, signing a contract with the New Jersey Devils, where his two younger brothers, Luke Hughes and Jack Hughes, play.

That isn’t stopping Guerin and the Wild from trying to sign Hughes, however, as they are doing everything in their power to keep him in the team’s lineup long-term going forward.

Hughes is going to command a huge contract in free agency, likely for $20 million or more per season, but given how good a player he is, he’s worth it.

The Wild will have no problem giving Hughes a blank check, but that doesn’t mean that he has to sign it, as it’s ultimately up to him what he wants to do and if he wants to stay in Minnesota.