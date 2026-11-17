The Minnesota Wild are interested in Dylan Larkin, but there’s a fascinating storyline bubbling under the surface that shows you might not want to burn bridges on your way out the door if you’re a professional NHL player.

A recent report suggests the Detroit Red Wings are so upset with Larkin that they’re willing to miss out on a trade and turn down a good deal just to avoid giving him what he wants.

Red Wings Refusing Trade with Wild Involving Larkin?

NHL insider Frank Seravalli says, I believe that from the ownership level on down, the Detroit Red Wings have made a determination that they are not going to make a trade with the Minnesota Wild, that they don’t want to give Dylan Larkin what he wants. And that seems like a really interesting way to go about business. But that’s the belief that I have at this moment in time.”

As Seravalli notes, it’s an interesting way to approach a trade. The fact that the organization might turn down what could be the best deal they get for Larkin out of spite is telling. Ownership has already taken a public relations beating for the way they handled the Larkin (and Simon Edvinsson) trade situations. This, if accurate, isn’t going to help matters.

So Now What? Is This A Game Of Chicken?

If the Red Wings won’t deal Larkin to the Wild, that means they’ll have to either wait or trade him elsewhere. The only issue is that other trades aren’t being offered, at least not to their liking.

Larkin, meanwhile, is sitting out, and it’s costing him money for each day he’s not on the ice.

Perhaps the Red Wings are hoping he’ll expand his trade list beyond the 10 teams he’s already greenlit. That could open the door to other offers. Maybe this is just a leverage play to get the Wild to improve their offer, although that could backfire if GM Bill Guerin quits trying.

Did Larkin Bring This On Himself?

The debate will now center on who is in the wrong. Did Larkin bring this upon himself by walking away from the team and sitting out games? Some will suggest that his failure to live up to the end of the deal he signed is why the Red Wings are justified in treating him this way. Others will argue that the Red Wings are being incredibly shortsighted. If they can make a good trade, it shouldn’t matter where he goes.

Then again, teams avoid trades all the time, and for many reasons. The most common is no trading within the division. That’s obviously not a concern here. What seems to be the motivating factor is mutual dislike and the feeling that caving gives the other an upper hand.

It’s petty, but it seems to be the direction the Red Wings have chosen.