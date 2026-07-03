Wild Goalie Signing Could Signal Major Move

The Minnesota Wild had a relatively lukewarm July 1. The signings didn’t really knock anyone’s socks off. They were rather depth signings aimed at rounding out the club’s talented core.

However, one of those signings, while flying under the radar, could signal that a major move could be on the way.

The Wild signed goalie Calvin Pickard to a one-year, $1 million contract. That seems like a nothing burger. The 34-year-old was banished by the Edmonton Oilers last season. The club waived him, and when no one claimed him, spent the bulk of last season in the AHL.

As a UFA, he quickly found a home elsewhere. But why would a team that has two starting-caliber goalies sign a veteran career backup?

All right, so the rationale there is the need for organizational depth, especially at the AHL level. The move, nonetheless, does not come without raising some eyebrows.

One of the rumors going around at the NHL trade deadline was the Wild’s willingness to trade Jesper Wallstedt. That sentiment changed during the postseason. Wallstedt proved himself as a solid starting goalie, prompting the conversation to shift from trade chip to franchise cornerstone.

Could the Wild be willing to move Wallstedt this offseason? Is he a chip Minnesota is willing to dangle if the right deal came along? It’s a possibility considering the Wild are totally in win-now mode.

But what about Filip Gustavsson? The Swedish netminder is the incumbent starter. But there’s something about Gustavsson that likely prompted the signing.

Pickard Likely Injury Insurance for Wild

Gustavsson underwent hip surgery this offseason to repair “overall wear and tear”. The need for surgery explained why Gustavsson didn’t seem quite himself at times this past season. So, the Wild felt surgery would correct the issue.

That seems like a savvy move.

And so, Pickard likely becomes injury insurance for the Wild. Perhaps the organization isn’t completely confident that Gustavsson will be ready for the start of next season. That’s why having a reliable, veteran backup for Wallstedt makes sense.

Since Pickard has a $1 million cap hit, the team could easily bury that in the AHL if it had to. The likelihood of Pickard clearing waivers is high.

But what if some team out there was desperate enough to claim him?

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Minnesota Could Still Lose Pickard Anyway

It might seem like a matter of time before the Wild lose Pickard. Let’s assume that Gustavsson isn’t quite ready to start the season. Nevertheless, the likelihood is that Gustavsson could return to the ice at some point during the season.

When that happens, the Wild might have to put Pickard on waivers. That’s where a team looking for emergency help could claim Pickard. If someone does, Minnesota would lose Pickard anyway.

Ultimately, signing Pickard is one of those depth, insurance moves that has little bearing on the grander scheme of things. But like the Ottawa Senators proved last season, a veteran backup can come out of nowhere to save a team’s season.

Wild fans hope that won’t be the case. But if it should get to that point, it’s good to know that someone like Calvin Pickard is hanging around in the wings.