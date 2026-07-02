Minnesota Wild Hand Out Extensions, But Not to Quinn Hughes Yet

We’ve officially hit the NHL free agency frenzy, and the Minnesota Wild have technically been active.

They did lose Kirill Kaprizov’s best friend in Mats Zuccarello to the Los Angeles Kings. Zuccarello signed a 1-year/$1 million deal with the Kings, with a $5 million incentive bonus at ten games played. More simply put, the deal is really 1-year/$6 million.

That’s been the biggest news, outside of a couple of extensions that they gave out. The Minnesota Wild did, in fact, end up extending Bobby Brink. No signs of a Quinn Hughes extension yet, but it’s safe to assume that’ll happen in the coming weeks.

There were a couple of other re-signings the Wild made that are a bit interesting, to say the least.

Minnesota Wild Extend Zach Bogosian and Nick Foligno

Michael Russo of The Athletic shared the contract details of the Bogosian and Foligno extensions.

“Zach Bogosian’s signing will carry a $1.25 million cap hit. One year. He can also get $100,000 if he reaches 60 games. Nick Foligno will be one year, $900,000.”

While there is plenty of time left for the Minnesota Wild to sign players, these extensions are a bit of a head-scratcher. Money was a bit limited as is, so the though of going out and giving Bogosian and Foligno $2 million this year is a tad confusing. Bogosian is the more concering extension, seeing as he was often times a complete liability when on the ice last season.

Bogosian joined the team in November of 2023 when the Wild traded the Lightning a fifth-rounder in the 2025 draft. Foligno came aboard in March of this year in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Minnesota Wild sent Chicago “future considerations”, which basically means they got him for free and Minnesota will be nice to Chicago in future negotiations.

Dylan Larkin’s Potential Trade Return Mentions Matt Boldy

Per Nick Kypreos, the Red Wings really want Matt Boldy as part of the haul they’d receive for Dylan Larkin.

“The Red Wings would have no problem trading Dylan Larkin to Minnesota if the Wild were prepared to part with Matt Boldy. Other than Boldy, there is nothing else Detroit GM Steve Yzerman is too interested in.”

This is an absurd ask from the Red Wings of the Minnesota Wild. You can be sure that Detroit wants Matt Boldy. You can also be sure that everyone wants to win the lottery.

It’s extremely unlikely to think that Minnesota would actually go for including Matt Boldy in the trade for Dylan Larkin. If that’s the case, then Kypreos’ wording may imply that the Wild can forget about trading for Larkin.

Minnesota may have to look at other avenues, but the opportunities are dwindling. Their chances are Vincent Trocheck are now dead, as he was traded to the Utah Mammoth on the opening day of free agency.