The Minnesota Wild‘s latest trade offer for Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin includes veteran forward Ryan Hartman.

It’s no secret that Minnesota badly wants Larkin, and to that end, Wild GM Bill Guerin has an offer on the table for Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff for Larkin.

We already know that Danila Yurov and a package of draft picks were part of the trade offer, and now we know that Hartman is also part of it.

Wild Offering Ryan Hartman as Part of Dylan Larkin Trade

According to veteran Red Wings journalist Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, the Wild’s trade offer package to the Red Wings includes Yurov, three first-round picks, and Hartman.

“The Wild have peddled Danila Yurov, a 6-foot-1, 178-pound, 22-year-old right winger with nine goals after 22 games this season, his second in the NHL. The offer includes three first-round picks, and a veteran such as Ryan Hartman, a 32-year-old forward with seven points after 22 games this season. While three first-round picks sounds good in theory, in reality, given how good the Wild are, those picks would likely be in the bottom of the round.”

Wild Don’t Need Dylan Larkin, But Still Want Him

The Wild are the best team in the Western Conference right now, so they don’t necessarily need to trade for Larkin, as their team is excellent even without him on their roster.

That being said, the Wild have a great chance to make a Stanley Cup run this season given how good their season is, so it makes sense that the team is trying to do everything it can to stack the deck and improve in every area of the game, including at center, where Larkin would represent a massive addition to the team’s top six.

If the reported trade package goes through, losing Yurov hurts, as he has been playing great hockey, but Hartman is more of a depth piece this season, and the three first-round picks are probably going to be late picks, so Minnesota would likely be content if that’s the trade that ends up happening.