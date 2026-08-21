Wild’s Matt Boldy Gets Brutal Honesty Ahead of 2026 Season

In 2025, Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy took a further step forward in his already promising development.

Boldy was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Wild and made his debut in 2022. In fact, he scored a game-winner in his debut, which happened to be a game in his hometown of Boston. Doesn’t get much more special than that.

The 25-year-old has been blossoming beautifully into one of the better two-way forwards in the game. In 2025, this went to another level. Every single season, his points production has gone up. He notched a career-best 85 points (42G, 43A). This rivaled team points leader Kirill Kaprizov, falling just four games short of the Russian phenom.

Obviously, the best thing for Matt Boldy and the Minnesota Wild is for this to keep going. For Boldy, it could have a massive financial benefit.

Wild Forward Matt Boldy Must Keep Stacking Seasons

Tony Abbott of Hockey Wilderness laid it out very nicely: if Matt Boldy wants a monster paycheck, then this upward trend of production must continue.

Abbott explained, saying, “In the last 18 months, Boldy has seen Rantanen and Marner take ‘discounts’ to rake in $12.5 million per year. He’s seen his teammate Kaprizov get top dollar at $17 million per season. Kucherov is in the final year of his deal, and even though he’ll be 34 when he hits UFA status, that guy is going to get paid.”

B9ldy is currently on a contract with some of the most value in the NHL from a team perspective. Through the 2029-2030 season, Boldy is only making $7 million per season. It’s an absolute steal, and a great move by GM Bill Guerin when the deal was made in 2023.

Abbott continued: “If Boldy can establish himself as 40 goals and 40 assists in the bank, he’ll be one of the NHL’s most reliable offensive weapons, hitting the UFA market at age-29. At that point, he can command anything he wants.”

We’re a handful of seasons away from having to even think about Matt Boldy’s contract. However, you can bet $7 million that “Bolds” himself is counting the days until it’s time to enter negotiations.

For now, the Wild must focus most of their contractual energy on figuring out an extension for Quinn Hughes.

Minnesota Wild Negotiations with Quinn Hughes Hit a Snag

Beloved Minnesota Wild insider Michael Russo shared some insight on the ongoing negotiations between the team and Hughes’ camp. The thoughts were summarized by NHL Rumour Report on X.

“Michael Russo: Re Quinn Hughes/Wild: I just think that the type of concept that the Wild probably thought…changed probably the second that Philly did that [Leo Carlsson] offer sheet; I still think…it’s gonna get done, but…now it’s a true negotiation – The Sheet (8/11).”

Russo remains confident that a deal will get done between the best Hughes brother and the Wild. He expounded upon the thought and shared what he thought the deal might look like.

“Hughes’ deal will almost certainly be five years or less, which will likely be a trend with young stars due to the rising cap. At 26 years old, he would get a chance to hit another home run contract. Three years makes a lot of sense. Hughes would give the Wild four years to create a true Cup contender, and the term aligns with the end of his brother Jack’s contract.”

Wild fans should remain confident that a deal with Quinn Hughes will get done. Until then, it feels a little bit like the elongated extension between the Wild and Kirill Kaprizov.