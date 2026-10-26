Canadiens’ $62.8 Million Star Has Strong Words About Montreal Fans

The Montreal Canadiens gave their fans an extended playoff run last season, and Cole Caufield wants to give them another reason to celebrate.

The forward spoke about Montreal’s supporters during an interview with E.J. Hradek on NHL Network’s “NHL Tonight: First Shift,” explaining how the city’s passion spurs on the Canadiens.

“They deserve to see a winning team,” Caufield said.

The atmosphere surrounding Montreal’s postseason run is a powerful incentive to get back there.

And since there are key players committed to the organization for years to come, he sees a group eager to build something together.

Cole Caufield Explains What Canadiens Fans Mean to Players

Caufield’s description of playing in Montreal centered on the connection between the Canadiens and their supporters.

“It’s really a feeling like no other,” Caufield told Hradek. “I tell everybody to try and experience it once if they could and to be a part of that city during that time, it makes you really want to get back to that moment and definitely pushes our group a lot to get back there. There’s no better feeling than seeing the fans so passionate, and they deserve to see a winning team. “It’s pretty special times in Montreal right now. With the guys that we have locked up for the next couple years, it’s pretty special, and you can just tell those guys wanna be there and really push each other every day to be better, and it’s just a really contagious feeling in Montreal right now.”

Caufield is part of that commitment. His eight-year, $62.8 million contract runs through the 2030-31 season and carries an average annual value of $7.85 million, according to PuckPedia.

His comments suggest he sees value in having teammates grow together, with players pushing one another to improve.

That enthusiasm comes with an understanding that Montreal still has work ahead.

Caufield Shares Playoff Lessons and His Hockey Roots

Asked about last season’s Eastern Conference Final run, Caufield drew attention to the experience gained and the goal of taking another step.

“I think the playoff run was huge,” he said. “Just getting in the playoffs, doesn’t matter who you play, you gotta beat the team at some point, and obviously only one team wins, so you’re back to the drawing board, back to work.”

Caufield also noted the difficulty of competing in Montreal’s division while maintaining an expectation of annual improvement.

The interview also explored where Caufield’s competitive habits began.

“We were pretty fortunate, my dad ran a rink in our hometown, that definitely helps,” he said. “We would have to clean the locker rooms and scrub the floors to get ice time.”

That arrangement gave Caufield and his brother chances to skate together and compete with each other.

He credited those sessions with forcing him to improve, describing the chance to spend so much time around the rink as “the best.”

From earning ice time by cleaning locker rooms to chasing a postseason run in Montreal again, Caufield’s account highlights the people around him as a consistent source of motivation.