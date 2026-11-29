The Montreal Canadiens gave Ivan Demidov a prominent duty as the injured winger works toward his return.

TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie reported Nov. 29 that Demidov replaced Juraj Slafkovsky on the first power-play unit at practice. Slafkovsky worked with the second group.

That incident followed Arpon Basu’s report that Demidov was a full participant in the Canadiens’ practice in Utah.

Montreal visits the Mammoth on Nov. 30 to finish its road trip.

Canadiens Give Ivan Demidov First-Unit Power-Play Work

The special-teams assignment adds some detail to Demidov’s return to team activities.

At Friday’s practice in Las Vegas, he skated alongside Nick Suzuki and Alex Newhook at even strength. However, The Hockey News’ Karine Hains reported that the first power-play group featured Lane Hutson, Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Dylan Larkin and Slafkovsky, with Demidov outside that unit.

Lavoie’s Sunday report puts Demidov into Slafkovsky’s spot, handing the coaching staff a chance to assess him in an offensive role aside from his action on a regular forward line.

Montreal lost 6-2 to Vegas on Nov. 28, surrendering three power-play goals and a shorthanded goal, via Reuters’ game report.

Demidov’s involvement is an option as coach Martin St. Louis considers his combinations. His 43 assists last season showed the playmaking production he can bring to the lineup.

Monday’s lineup and power-play combinations will ultimately show whether Montreal carries the practice setup into competition.

Demidov’s Recovery Has Stretched Beyond Initial Estimate

Demidov has been out since Oct. 3 after appearing in the season’s first two games. He recorded a goal and an assist before the absence, which initially was a two-to-four-week estimate, according to Sportsnet.

His agent, Dan Milstein, said during a Nov. 4 appearance on DFO Insider that the winger suffered a fractured ankle during the preseason. Daily Faceoff reported Milstein’s account, which described Demidov playing through discomfort before an MRI followed his second game.

The 20-year-old’s potential return would restore a legitimate forward. Demidov finished his first full NHL season with 19 goals and 62 points in 82 games, placing second in Calder Trophy voting. He added nine points in 19 playoff appearances.

Montreal signed him to an eight-year, $73 million extension that begins in 2027-28.