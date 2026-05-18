Canadiens Fans Willing to Pay for Curse on Sabres in Game 7

In what’s seemingly become a tradition this postseason, the Montreal Canadiens will be heading into Game 7. This time around, it will be against the Buffalo Sabres, after dropping a stinker of a game last Saturday night in Montreal.

The Canadiens, who beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs, will be looking to replicate their success on Monday night at the KeyBank Center.

But fans are not beyond offering their team some extra support. According to a recent survey conducted by casino.org, Canadiens fans would be willing to hire an Etsy witch to hex the Sabres.

Of the nearly 2,000 Habs fans surveyed, 22.4% reported being willing to hire a so-called Etsy witch to curse their opponents. Moreover, the fans who responded affirmatively stated they would spend about $1,189.19 CAD to make such a spell a reality.

These witches so-called have gained popularity over the last couple of years due to their purported metaphysical abilities.

Beyond sorcery, 1 in 3 Canadiens fans have manifested some sort of superstition regarding the club. Here are some interesting points:

36.6% Wore the same unwashed/lucky jersey every game

36.3% Stood/paced during overtime

26.9% Sat in the same seat for every game

22.7% Turned the game off because “they score when I stop watching.”

22.3% Avoided talking during power plays or penalty kills

21.4% Grew a playoff beard

Other interesting superstitions include avoiding certain people, drinking from the same cup, and even avoiding saying the words “Stanley Cup” out loud.

Game 7 between the Canadiens and Sabres is set for Monday night at the KeyBank Center. The winner will move on to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Canadiens Will Need to Rely on More Than Just Luck

With Game 6 seemingly in their grasp, the Canadiens allowed the Sabres to get back into the contest. The tilt was 3-1 at one point in favor of the Habs. By the time it was over, the Sabres had laid an 8-3 shellacking on the Habs.

That’s why Monday night’s Game 7 will come down to more than just luck. The Canadiens will need to stick to their solid game 5-on-5, while expecting their special teams to do the heavy lifting.

But there’s one other key element that will need to work for Montreal in Game 7.

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Habs’ Success Hinges on Dobes

Jakub Dobes has proven to be the go-to this postseason. But at this point in the playoffs, Dobes will have started 14 straight games. So, there is some legit concern about the workload being just too much for the young netminder.

While only Game 7 matters on Monday night, the Canadiens have to be concerned about pushing Dobes too hard this postseason.

Yes, the club will be banking on Dobes being brilliant on Monday night like he was in Game 7 against Tampa.

But then again, it will require an entire team effort to get past the Sabres. This series has proven to be a great toe-to-toe showdown. That’s it might come down to the team that can gain momentum and sustain it for the duration of the match.