Canadiens Former 20-Goal Scorer Could Find Home in Central

It’s the middle of July, and the UFA market remains open. Various veteran stars remain unsigned, possibly hoping some team will change its mind and dish out a good offer. One of those unsigned UFAs is a former Montreal Canadiens forward.

Yes, that forward is Patrik Laine.

Laine has apparently drawn plenty of interest from teams around the league. However, it doesn’t seem like he’s gained any significant traction anywhere.

But it seems like one Central Division team, the Minnesota Wild, could be kicking the tires on the 28-year-old.

According to Joe Smith in The Athletic, the Wild looked at former New York Islanders captain Anders Lee and Laine. Per Smith, the deal Lee got from the Utah Mammoth seemed a little too rich for the Wild’s britches.

“They pursued Anders Lee and Patrik Laine during free agency, but in hindsight, the $5.4 million AAV over three years that Lee got would probably have been too rich for Minnesota.”

Could this be the sort of ballpark that the former Canadiens winger is looking for? It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. Laine is coming off a four-year deal carrying an $8.7 million cap hit. While it’s highly unlikely Laine will get close to that, his expectations might be within Lee’s ballpark.

Nevertheless, it will be up to a team willing to take a chance on Laine. But at that price point, it might be slim pickings.

What Would Laine’s Next Contract Look Like?

When the Canadiens took on Laine’s full cap hit, the club was technically rebuilding. So, the Habs could afford to take a flyer on a player like Laine.

That changed in Montreal. The Canadiens suddenly became playoff contenders, making Laine’s cap hit outrageous. That’s why his next contract would either be a one-year “show me” deal or an incentive-laden contract aimed at proving that Laine deserves one more shot at the NHL.

Unfortunately, the drop off in his production and injury history could make Laine a highly risky proposition. After scoring 20 goals for the Canadiens in 2024-25, Laine only played in five games for the Habs last season.

That’s something that would likely have NHL clubs thinking twice about a potential contract.

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Could Laine Return to Canadiens?

A question no one has asked pertains to the possibility of Laine actually returning to the Canadiens next season. It’s a valid question, but one that seems to have a definitive answer. At the end of last season, Laine pretty much confirmed that he was healthy to play late in the season and playoffs. However, the team did not allow him to suit up.

Cap violations aside, everyone took that situation to mean that Laine’s days in Montreal were over. But what if Laine was willing to return to the Canadiens on a one-year deal carrying a cheap cap hit? Would the Habs have a place for him in their lineup?

Since Laine isn’t exactly a bottom-six grinder, the club would have to find a spot for him as a middle-six scorer. That could work, particularly if there’s a sudden injury leading up to training camp.

That’s a bit of a long shot. But who knows? There might still be a chance that the former second-overall pick returns to the Canadiens and proves he still has what it takes to be a successful NHLer.