Canadiens’ Ivan Demidov Injury Update Causes Concern in Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens, in a lot of ways, are in a great position.

They have a young team with immense talent and reasonable contracts. It feels like their contention window is wide open, and that it might stay that way for a while.

There are only a few things that can really ruin an outlook like that, and one of them is injuries.

That’s why Ivan Demidov’s current absence for the Habs is at least notable. He may not be gone for too much longer, but it’s just the reality check of the situation that stands out.

For the Canadiens to reach their ceiling, they’ll need their best players on the ice. Demidov, for example, is one of their best players.

If the Montreal future includes too many injuries, the bright outlook it appears they have could instead turn out to be underwhelming.

So it’s worth considering Demidov’s current injury in the larger context. This particular ailment probably isn’t a huge deal, but the Canadiens won’t want to make a habit of getting hurt.

Ivan Demidov Injury Update

Michael Amato of Sportsnet wrote about Demidov on Friday and provided this update on his injury and timeline: