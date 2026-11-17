The Montreal Canadiens have some better news on Ivan Demidov.

TVA Sports insider Renaud Lavoie reported progress in the winger’s recovery during Monday night’s broadcast against the New York Rangers. The update followed Demidov’s skating session in full equipment at Brossard earlier that day.

“Things are really moving in the right direction for Ivan Demidov,” Lavoie said in French, according to the TVA Sports clip.

Lavoie didn’t provide a return date. But the report gives Montreal a positive development as injuries thin its lineup.

Ivan Demidov Skates in Full Equipment During Recovery

DansLesCoulisses reported November 16 that reporter Patrick Guillet watched Demidov skate at the Canadiens’ practice facility.

The equipment mattered. Earlier footage had shown the winger skating without his full gear as he worked through his recovery.

Monday’s session included puck work and shooting. Guillet described some rust, including missed shots and trouble handling the puck. He also reported that Demidov grimaced toward the end of some drills.

Those observations offer a look at the session. They don’t establish when Demidov can return to NHL games.

Marc Dumont’s November 17 report carried Lavoie’s viewpoint and noted the absence of a timetable.

Montreal has dealt with that uncertainty for weeks.

On November 6, general manager Kent Hughes told Sportsnet’s Eric Engels that Demidov was progressing and had suffered no setbacks. Sportsnet reported that his original recovery estimate had been two to four weeks.

Hughes stressed that such timelines are approximate. Lavoie’s latest report offers another sign of progress, while leaving the next step open.

Canadiens Need Demidov’s Scoring as Injuries Mount

Demidov’s absence has left a hole in Montreal’s attack.

The 20-year-old finished last season with 19 goals and 43 assists in 82 games. He placed second in Calder Trophy voting. This season, he recorded a goal and an assist in two appearances before leaving the lineup, according to Sportsnet.

Montreal made its long-term commitment clear in July. Demidov signed an eight-year, $73 million extension that begins in 2027-28.

The immediate problem is getting him healthy enough to help.

Montreal lost 3-1 to the Rangers on Monday, its second straight defeat. Phillip Danault scored the Canadiens’ only goal. They continue their road trip Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils.

The Canadiens announced Sunday that Josh Anderson would miss approximately three to four weeks and Mike Matheson two to three weeks.

That makes each recovery update matter more. Anderson’s absence removes another forward from a group already playing without Demidov.

For now, Montreal has evidence of work on the ice and an encouraging report from Lavoie. The next question is when that progress allows Demidov to rejoin the lineup.