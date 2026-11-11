Canadiens’ Jacob Fowler Shares Emotional Reaction to Carey Price Tribute

Jacob Fowler had a game to prepare for.

First, he watched the Bell Centre welcome back Carey Price.

The Montreal Canadiens honored their longtime goaltender before Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

Fans kept cheering as Price stood beside the benches, extending a moment Fowler would remember well past the final horn.

Fowler made 22 saves in Montreal’s 2-1 overtime loss. Afterward, the young goalie spoke about sharing the building with a player who helped define the position in Montreal.

“One of the greatest goalies to ever play,” Fowler said, according to the Canadian Press via Sportsnet

Jacob Fowler Describes Emotional Carey Price Ceremony

The crowd gave Price an ovation lasting nearly four minutes. Montreal added his name to its Ring of Honor, one day after his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Fowler said players joked about how long the cheering might continue before the game could begin. The reception left an impression on a goalie still building his own place with the franchise.

“Just a really special moment and super emotional,” Fowler said.

Price finished his entire 15-year NHL career with Montreal. His 361 wins remain the franchise record, part of a career that included 49 regular-season shutouts.

Those numbers help explain the reception. So does the connection between a city and the goalie who spent years carrying its expectations.

Fowler watched that bond from ice level. He then had to settle into his own game against a Minnesota team that would allow little room for mistakes.

The ceremony belonged to Price. The next challenge belonged to the goalies standing in the creases.

Fowler Keeps Canadiens Close in Overtime Loss

Fowler and Minnesota’s Jesper Wallstedt kept the game scoreless through two periods. Reuters’ recap detailed the narrow margins that followed.

Bobby Brink broke through early in the third period after taking the puck from Josh Anderson and scoring on a breakaway.

Nick Suzuki tied it with 1:38 remaining in regulation. Kirill Kaprizov then ended the game on a power play in overtime.

Montreal still extended its point streak to 11 games, going 8-0-3 during that stretch.

Fowler entered Tuesday 8-0-1 over his previous nine games and won NHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Montreal Hockey Now’s Marc Dumont highlighted Fowler’s tracking and composure during the performance.

The result left Montreal one goal short.

Fowler, nevertheless, kept the Canadiens close enough to earn a point on a night filled with reminders of the franchise’s goaltending history.