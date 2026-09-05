Canadiens Projected To Be A Force In The NHL For Foreseeable Future

Not only did the Montreal Canadiens return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight season, but they also enjoyed tremendous success by earning consecutive Game 7 victories on the road over divisional rivals Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres.

While their run was eventually halted in the Eastern Conference Final by the Carolina Hurricanes, who went on to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights for the Stanley Cup, the Canadiens look poised to contend in the Atlantic Division for years thanks to their young core being locked up to team-friendly contracts.

What are the chances that the Habs could be a force in their own division and the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future? Those chances are good, according to the latest ranking.

Montreal Canadiens Poised To Run The Division And Conference For Years, Per Latest Prediction

According to a recent ranking from Lou Landers of The Big Lead, the Canadiens are poised to be the top franchise in the NHL for years to come, while also naming the Avalanche, Stars, Panthers, and Rangers as in the running.

Landers wrote:

“The Montreal Canadiens are arguably the most surprising No. 1 selection across the four leagues, but their historic success gives them plenty of credibility.

The Avalanche, Stars, Panthers, and Rangers all have reasons to believe they can remain competitive well into the future. Florida’s recent success is particularly interesting, while Colorado has established itself as one of the NHL’s premier organizations.”

Thanks to the success that Montreal enjoyed last season, there’s no reason to believe that they’re due for a downswing any time soon.

The Canadiens Re-Signed Two Key Young Players Earlier This Offseason

The Canadiens not only enjoyed a successful regular season and playoffs, but they also managed to get two of their most key players under contract for the next several years.

Forward Ivan Demidov was inked to an eight-year, $73.2 million contract, while goaltender Jakub Dobes, who has officially taken over the starters role from the struggling Sam Montembeault, was extended with a three-year, $16,072,725 deal.

Those deals, combined with having the likes of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Lane Hutson all under team-friendly deals, have the Canadiens in good position to expect to continue their success.

Canadiens Insider Stu Cowan Believes The Club Will Keep Kaiden Guhle

While the Canadiens have been rumored to be thinking of moving on from defenseman Kaiden Guhle, a key Habs insider stated his belief recently that they’ll ultimately hang on to him.

“I think you hold on to him,” replied Cowan. “I wrote a column a couple of weeks ago with his quotes from the end of the season, and he was outstanding in the playoffs. He’s built for playoff hockey.”

“There are players who get you to the playoffs, and players who get you through the playoffs. Kaiden Guhle is a guy who can get you through the playoffs,” continued Cowan. “He was MVP of the Western Hockey League playoffs the year he led his team to the WHL championship. He plays that physical style of play the Canadiens need.”

He appeared in 39 games last season, scoring twice while adding nine assists.