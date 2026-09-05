Canadiens Likely to Keep $33.3 Million Star Amid Trade Links

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes remains interested in making a significant trade. The club has been repeatedly linked with a top-six forward, including Columbus Blue Jackets star Kirill Marchenko. While Hughes and the Canadiens would love to strike a deal, they obviously have to give up quality assets to complete the trade.

It was previously revealed that Montreal would be willing to part ways with high-profile prospects to land a current NHL star. Adam Engström and Alexander Zharovsky have both been specifically named as trade bait. Nevertheless, teams like the Blue Jackets are more likely to want NHL-ready players in a deal. Because of this, the Canadiens may have to dangle someone like Kaiden Guhle.

Montreal Gazette’s Stu Cowan was asked if the Montreal Canadiens should trade the highly rated defenseman on the most recent episode of The Sick Podcast. “I think you hold on to him,” replied Cowan. “I wrote a column a couple of weeks ago with his quotes from the end of the season, and he was outstanding in the playoffs. He’s built for playoff hockey.”

“There are players who get you to the playoffs, and players who get you through the playoffs. Kaiden Guhle is a guy who can get you through the playoffs,” continued Cowan. “He was MVP of the Western Hockey League playoffs the year he led his team to the WHL championship. He plays that physical style of play the Canadiens need.”

Montreal Canadiens Expected to Rely on Kaiden Guhle Amid Positional Logjam

The Montreal Canadiens clearly rate Guhle fairly high. After all, Hughes and Co. rewarded the blueliner with a six-year, $33.3 million contract ($5.55 million AAV) in 2024. This came after the defenseman recorded 22 points in 70 games during the 2023-24 season. Although he had a solid campaign that year, he has yet to eclipse this point total or game tally in recent seasons.

As Cowan pointed out, Guhle has dealt with a series of unfortunate injuries during his time with Montreal. Some of these issues have been downright bizarre. For instance, the blueliner missed 21 games in 2025 after accidentally cutting himself with his own skate. He also had to have his appendix removed and most recently spent time on the sidelines due to a partially torn adductor muscle.

On top of these setbacks, the Montreal Canadiens also have a positional logjam in defense. More specifically, Hughes has a plethora of left-handed blueliners, including Guhle. At the moment, Guhle is projected to be a third-line pairing alongside Alexandre Carrier for the 2026-27 season.

Montreal Can Make a Move Without Shedding Significant Cap Space

While the Montreal Canadiens could be open to easing their defensive logjam, Guhle appears set to stay with the club. Shedding the blueliner’s $5.5 million AAV contract would potentially benefit Hughes. Nevertheless, Montreal is not necessarily in a bad place financially. According to PuckPedia.com, the Canadiens have nearly $10 million in projected cap space.

Montreal still has to figure out what to do with RFAs Zack Bolduc and Arber Xhekaj. Bolduc, however, is widely expected to sign an extension with the Canadiens. Xhekaj, on the other hand, may be used in a trade to help land a star forward. Hughes rates the enforcer, but he is looking for ample playing time as a left-sided defenseman.