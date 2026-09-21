Canadiens Suddenly Emerge as Connor Hellebuyck Trade Option

The Montreal Canadiens have suddenly emerged as a Connor Hellebuyck trade option following an incendiary claim.

In a Sunday column in the Toronto Sun, notable agitator Steve Simmons claimed that the still-Winnipeg Jets netminder would be willing to join a Canadian team despite claims otherwise.

“The nonsense that Connor Hellebuyck won’t play in Canada is senseless. If he were dealt to Edmonton or Montreal, he would report in a minute.”

While Simmons named both Edmonton and Montreal, the expectation has increased around the Canadiens, particularly after Chris Kreider chose Montreal over other potential destinations, including his hometown Boston Bruins.

Now, this claim is certainly interesting, especially since the Habs look set with Jakub Dobes as their starting goalie. But could anyone blame Montreal for wanting to land Hellebuyck, if they had the chance to do it?

While there’s hardly any sort of immediacy to this claim, one does have to wonder if there may be more legs to this idea than just a Sunday columnist floating stuff for the sake of getting eyeballs.

Canadiens Could Make the Hellebuyck Trade Work

If the Canadiens are serious about acquiring Connor Hellebuyck, the goaltending piece could actually make a deal easier to construct.

The Jets have reportedly wanted a goalie back in any trade for their franchise netminder. That gives Montreal something other potential suitors may not be able to offer: legitimate young goaltending options.

Jakub Dobes would certainly be an attractive piece. The 25-year-old just signed a three-year extension after going 29-10-4 with a .901 save percentage last season and playing all 19 games of Montreal’s playoff run.

But the Canadiens have already committed to him.

That makes Jacob Fowler the more logical candidate.

Fowler has already demonstrated that he can handle professional hockey, while his age and development give him potential to eventually become more than a backup. For Winnipeg, that could be a much more appealing long-term asset than simply acquiring another veteran.

Samuel Montembeault is also expendable, but his contract makes him a much less attractive option.

If Montreal is going to land Hellebuyck, Fowler could be the goalie who makes the equation work.

Habs Would Have to Pay a Massive Price Beyond the Goalie

Of course, Fowler alone isn’t going to get the Canadiens Connor Hellebuyck.

The Jets are still trying to win, and Cheveldayoff has made it clear that Winnipeg won’t simply move its franchise goalie for whatever offer comes along.

That’s where things become painful for Montreal.

The Jets would almost certainly have interest in Michael Hage, who could become one of the most valuable young pieces in a Canadiens package. Alexander Zharovsky could also be enticing, while prospects such as Bryce Pickford and David Reinbacher would give Winnipeg additional options to rebuild its organizational depth.

Then there are the draft picks.

Montreal controls its own first-round selection in each of the next three drafts. If the Canadiens really want Hellebuyck, it would be difficult to imagine Winnipeg accepting a package without at least one of those picks, and potentially two.

That is a lot to surrender for a 33-year-old goaltender.

But Hellebuyck isn’t just any 33-year-old goalie. He’s a three-time Vezina Trophy winner and the 2024-25 Hart Trophy winner. He also remains under contract for five more seasons at an $8.5 million annual cap hit.

The price would be tough to stomach.

But if the Canadiens believe Hellebuyck is the final piece needed to turn a promising young team into a Stanley Cup contender, they have the assets to make the trade happen.

The question is whether they’re willing to use them.