Connor Hellebuyck Offer by Panthers to Jets Revealed by Insider

It’s no secret that the Florida Panthers were one of the teams that approached the Winnipeg Jets about Connor Hellebuyck this summer.

What was unclear is Florida’s precise offer for the three-time Vezina winner.

Well, now thanks to insider Elliotte Friedman, that information is clear.

In the latest edition of the 32 Thought Podcast, the notable broadcaster made a point of the fact that the Panthers were highly interested in the Jets netminder, as they had an inkling that Sergei Bobrovsky was not going to return.

“I think Florida was the first team that came up… I think they knew there was a chance, well before they got Markstrom, I think they knew there was a time they could lose Bobrovsky. I think they were very interested in Hellebuyck.”

Friedman then drilled on the offer for Connor Hellebuyck that Winnipeg just didn’t like.

“I believe that their offer was Rodrigues, the picks that went to Ottawa in the Brady Tkachuk trade, and one roster player, not Lundell.”

Now, here’s the key point: It appears that the sticking point has been Anton Lundell. However, the Panthers were extremely reluctant to give him up, thus derailing any chance of a deal.

As for the other pieces in the deal, the Panthers sent Evan Rodrigues to the New Jersey Devils in the Jacob Markstrom deal after Bobrovsky signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The picks in question were the ninth-overall pick in 2026, the 25th overall pick in 2026, and a 2029 first-round pick, in addition to a 2027 second-rounder. Likely, the three first-round picks would have been a part of the package for Hellebuyck.

“I just heard that deal wasn’t enough for the Jets.”

So, it seems that package was insufficient to move the needle for the Jets.

Winnipeg Wants a Goalie Back in any Connor Hellebuyck trade

One of the crucial sticking points is the fact that the Jets want a goalie back in any trade involving Hellebuyck. Yes, Winnipeg signed Stuart Skinner. But the bottom line is that the Jets are not rebuilding. That’s why they want to get a goalie back who can provide support to Skinner at the NHL level.

And by the looks of the Florida offer, there was no goalie involved. Even if The Cats wanted to throw a goalie into the offer, they don’t have anyone that would interest the Jets.

That’s why, it seems, that Florida’s offer for Connor Hellebuyck was just a no-go for Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.

It Will Be Hard for Anyone to Top That Offer

Ultimately, looking at what the Panthers were willing to give up, it’s tough to envisage anyone topping that offer. Florida was willing to give up three first-round picks, including one top-10 pick, a top-six forward, and an undisclosed player.

But it is reasonable to assume that, had the Jets pulled off this trade for Connor Hellebuyck, the offer would have been relatively underwhelming.

That’s why one has to think that the Jets are going to be looking for something more along the lines of what the Minnesota Wild paid for Quinn Hughes.

In the meantime, Hellebuyck will just have to sit tight until someone ponies up what the Jets want.