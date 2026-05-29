Claude Lemieux Cause of Death: Florida Authorities Reveal New Details

Florida authorities have revealed new details about the death of Claude Lemieux, providing fresh information about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, according to a Friday report by The New York Post. The latest findings offer greater clarity after questions persisted about what happened and how the incident unfolded.

As investigators continue piecing together the timeline, the newly released information is helping paint a more complete picture of the events leading up to Lemieux’s unexpected death.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told The New York Post on Friday that Lemieux’s death was the result of suicide by hanging. His daughter Claudia confirmed to The Post that the family had assembled in Palm Beach and was meeting with an investigating detective Friday morning.

Lemieux was 60 years old. He was found by one of his sons at 3:32 a.m. Thursday inside the rear warehouse of Andros Home, the family’s furniture business in Lake Park, Florida — about 80 miles north of Miami — which Lemieux co-owned with his wife, Deborah. It was not established which of his three sons — Brendan, Michael or Christopher — made the discovery, according to the account published by the Post.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death but declined to release records, citing a Florida statute exempting suicide cases from public records disclosure, according to The Athletic‘s Michael Russo, Pierre LeBrun and Rebecca Tauber.

Claude Lemieux’s Final Days and the Ongoing Investigation

The inquiry remains active. Claudia Lemieux did not elaborate on what the family discussed with the detective, and authorities have not indicated a timeline for completing their findings.

Three days before his death, Lemieux appeared at Montreal’s Bell Centre on May 25 to carry the flame before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes. The crowd gave him a standing ovation.

His son Brendan, a former NHL player, posted a tribute on Instagram.

“I love you dad! My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you,” Brendan Lemieux wrote.

Claude Lemieux’s Legacy: 4 Stanley Cups and a Conn Smythe Trophy

Lemieux played 21 seasons across six NHL franchises: the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks. Lemieux totaled 379 goals and 786 points in 1,215 regular-season games, according to stats cited by NHL.com writer Dave Stubbs.

In 234 playoff games, sixth-most in league history, he scored 80 goals and 158 points. He won the Stanley Cup four times: with Montreal in 1986, New Jersey in 1995 and 2000, and Colorado in 1996.

In 1995, with the Devils sweeping Detroit in the Stanley Cup Final, Lemieux scored 13 goals in 20 games and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

“To be the most hated man in hockey and have your name on the Conn Smythe Trophy, it’s special,” Lemieux said after accepting the award, as quoted by NHL.com.

After his playing career, Lemieux worked as a player agent, with clients including Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider.

Claude Lemieux is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their four children: Brendan, Claudia, Michael and Christopher.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, free and confidential support is available. Call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org.