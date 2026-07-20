Dylan Larkin & Cole Caufield Sighting Leading to Wild Speculation

An interesting video surfaced on social media on Monday depicting still Detroit Red Wings player Dylan Larkin taking in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Argentina and Spain.

While the video may seem like just a bunch of buddies taking in a football match, the video has led to some wild speculation. In particular, the video shows Larkin next to Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield.

While there’s a definite connection between Dylan Larkin and Caufield, speculation has risen about a potential move to the Canadiens.

Could the new regime in Detroit ultimately okay a deal to Montreal?

The Canadiens have been seemingly looking for a second-line center forever. Larkin fits that description. But the prevailing chatter has posited that former Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman didn’t want to pull the trigger amid insufficient offers.

It’s not entirely clear what Yzerman wanted for Dylan Larkin. But the grapevine was flooded with comments of an astronomical price for the team’s erstwhile captain.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the new administration would budge on that asking price. But it’s fair to assume that it might be more amenable to making something work and ending the saga.

Dylan Larkin Might Still Return to Detroit

Part of the subtext involving the Dylan Larkin trade request out of Detroit was Larkin’s relationship with Yzerman. But now that Yzerman is out of the picture, could this situation open the door for a return next season?

Who knows? Larkin’s optics in Detroit have been damaged significantly. As such, there’s really no telling how well fans might take Larkin returning next season. That’s why a trade, even with Yzerman out of the picture, seems inevitable.

But should Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings patch things up, what could that mean for the organization? Would the on-ice product change at all?

It’s worth pointing out that the Red Wings are not the owners of the longest playoff drought in the NHL. The prospect of going 11 seasons without a postseason berth has to be weighing on the organization.

That’s why, if there is no other recourse, the Red Wings will have to explore a trade to bring in whatever they can to salvage this upcoming season.

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Canadiens Could Use Help Down the Middle

There’s no question that Dylan Larkin would be a solid fit for the Canadiens. The team could use some help down the middle, with the 29-year-old being a good option. In many ways, Larkin is very similar to Nick Suzuki. Both are talented two-way centers and can score when given the chance.

The difference with adding someone like Larkin is that Suzuki won’t have to bear the brunt of pressure alone. He’ll have an experienced pivot who can take face-offs and kill penalties. Plus, Larkin could drive his own line to create much-needed secondary offense.

There’s no question that the Habs could certainly use Dylan Larkin. The only question remaining would be whether the asking price for Larkin has changed. If it has, the Canadiens might just be able to pull off one of the biggest trades in recent memory.