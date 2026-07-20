FIFA World Cup 2026 Ends with Passing of the Torch

It’s incredible how time flies. It seems just like yesterday that the FIFA World Cup 2026 got started. 104 matches later, the tournament ended with Spain hoisting its second title in history.

The tremendous feat came on the heels of a dominant performance against Argentina. This wasn’t just any side. It was the defending champions who took the pitch in search of back-to-back championships.

However, Spain was just too much. Argentina had pretty much nothing going for it, resorting to a few harmless counterattacks.

But beyond the evident glory for Spain, the FIFA World Cup 2026 ended with the passing of the torch. This year’s tourney featured the likely farewells of two of football’s biggest stars: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal said goodbye after losing to Spain in the knockout round. For the 41-year-old Portuguese international, it’s unlikely he’ll be back in 2030. While he’s in fantastic shape, who knows if he’ll still be up for another four-year cycle?

As for Messi, his incredible performance at age 39 was nothing short of spectacular. The ovation he got from fans at New York New Jersey Stadium after receiving his silver medal was a heartwarming end to a player who won one championship and ended as the runner-up twice.

On the flip side, rising stars like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí are part of the next generation of superstars. Plus, Rodri has now anointed himself as one of this generation’s best. While Messi remains the GOAT, Rodri and Spain are now officially the new kids on the block.

This moment pretty much summed up the passing of the torch at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

This is the moment when generations transition right before everyone’s eyes.

Mbappe Firmly Entrenches Himself with Great FIFA World Cup 2026

Another player that’s now firmly entrenched as this generation’s GOAT is Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar had one heck of a FIFA World Cup 2026. He took home the Golden Boot, scoring 10 goals in eight matches.

Plus, he etched his name as the World Cup’s all-time leading goal scorer with 22 tallies.

Those are pretty much the credentials of the GOAT. He’s already got a championship under his belt, plus two World Cup Finals appearances.

At 27, he could easily play in two more World Cup cycles. If France continues to dominate as it has, Mbappe could end his playing days with multiple championships.

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The World Now Turns Attention to 2030

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 officially in the books, the attention now turns to 2030. The 100th anniversary of football’s premier event will feature this generation’s best players.

Rising stars will be looking to stake their claim among the all-time greats. It’s too bad that the World Cup happens every four years. The wait in between tourneys feels eternal. But the good news is that time passes quickly.

So, the next edition of football’s biggest show will be here sooner than most fans imagine. At least for now, it’s time to celebrate the new champion crowned on the pitch of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.