Canadiens Open to Trading Highly Rated Young Defenseman

The Montreal Canadiens are not done making offseason moves just yet. So far, general manager Kent Hughes has mostly focused on giving current key players long-term contract extensions. Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes both earned multi-year deals with Montreal this summer. The Canadiens also re-signed Kirby Dach to a one-year contract in July.

Despite these moves, Hughes and Co. still have a clear need for a top-six forward. The Canadiens have a bit of a logjam in defense as well. Because of this, Arber Xhekaj has been linked with a potential trade out of town. The blueliner is currently without a contract because he is a restricted free agent. While the enforcer’s future remains uncertain, the club is also listening to offers for another defenseman.

The Athletic’s Arpon Basu is reporting that the Montreal Canadiens are open to offloading fellow blueliner Adam Engström. “It is no secret Engström’s name is floating around out there,” writes Basu. “Teams have asked about him in trade discussions, and the Canadiens are open to those discussions.”

“Engström has yet to be traded, largely because the Canadiens see him as having considerable value. That is, in part, due to the fact teams are enquiring about his availability, but it is also because the Canadiens feel Engström could help their blue line.”

Adam Engström Creates a Roster Headache for the Montreal Canadiens

Engström, 22, was previously selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round of the 2022 draft. The left-handed defenseman initially remained in Sweden for two seasons after being selected by the NHL team. He did, however, eventually come over to North America and play with the Laval Rocket over the last two campaigns. During his time, the blueliner racked up 61 points in 111 games with the AHL club.

The youngster’s success in the minor leagues has made some suggest that Engström is ready for the jump to the NHL. Montreal, however, happens to have a plethora of left-handed defenseman. Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, Jayden Struble, and Xhekaj all shoot from the left side. Because of this, the Montreal Canadiens could soon have to pick between Engström and Xhekaj.

While both players are left-handed, they have significantly different playing styles. Engström is more of a puck-moving defenseman. His impressive offensive stats with the Laval Rocket clearly prove this. Xhekaj, on the other hand, is widely viewed as one of the top enforcers in the NHL. As Basu points out, the Canadiens may have more of a need for physicality on their blue line.

Montreal is Being Patient on Trade Front

Although Engström is not overly physical, he is clearly rated highly within the Montreal Canadiens organization. The Athletic’s Corey Pronman recently ranked the defenseman as the team’s 10th-best young player. This particular list, however, includes established stars such as Juraj Slafkovský, Demidov, and Hutson. According to Pronman, Engström projects as a third-pair NHL blueliner.

Hughes and the Canadiens are clearly being patient regarding making a final decision with their defense. Montreal previously signed Engström to a three-year, $2.85 million deal. Nevertheless, he is set to enter the final season under contract with the club. As a result, the young blueliner will be a restricted free agent in 2027.