Canadiens Top Prospect Grabs 2 KHL Assists Amid Trade Talk

Atop Montreal Canadiens prospect is off to a hot start in the KHL this season. After failing to record a point in his first game of the new campaign with Salavat Yulaev Ufa, Alexander Zharovsky grabbed two assists on September 7. The young forward’s points helped guide his club past Avangard in a 4-0 victory. Ufa is now unbeaten in its first two games of the campaign.

The 2026-27 season will be a huge year for Zharovsky. Montreal previously drafted the Russian forward in the second round of the 2025 draft. He began his KHL career with 42 points in 59 games a year ago. While a solid total for a teen prospect, Montreal Canadiens expert Marco D’Amico recently pointed out that the forward relied heavily on getting points on the power play.

Speaking ahead of Ufa’s most recent game, the reporter claimed that the Russian’s development this season essentially hinges on how he performs at even strength. “What’s going to make or break Zharovsky’s KHL season this year is going to be his play at five-on-five,” D’Amico said on September 4.

“Last year it was power play, power play, power play… And he was excellent when given power play time. But the moment that he was removed from the power play, that’s when, at the end of the last season, you really saw his play kind of dip out.”

Interestingly enough, both of Zharovsky’s assists on September 7 came at even strength. While it is just one game, the Montreal Canadiens are certainly hoping that the budding star can continue his success at five-on-five. One way or another, the forward is expected to become a significant asset for Montreal general manager Kent Hughes.

Montreal Canadiens Linked With Using Alexander Zharovsky as Trade Bait

The Athletic’s Corey Pronman recently rated the Montreal Canadiens prospect pool as the third-best in the NHL. Zharovsky was placed fourth on the team’s list of youngsters. Nevertheless, the three players above him in the rankings all have plenty of NHL experience. As a result, the winger is widely viewed as the team’s top true prospect. According to Pronman, the Russian is projected to be a top-six NHL winger.

While the Canadiens could eventually use Zharovsky in their lineup, he has also been mentioned as potential trade bait. NHL insider Jeff Marek previously reported that Hughes was willing to send Zharovsky to the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a deal for Matthew Knies. It was then revealed that Montreal would keep the Russian on the trade block to help land a new center.

Ryan Szporer of The Hockey Writers has since named Zharovsky as one of the top Montreal Canadiens’ trade pieces. According to the NHL writer, the team’s only better trade chip is a 2027 first-round draft pick. Nevertheless, this could potentially change if the young forward continues to impress in the KHL.

Montreal is Searching for Top-Six Forward Help

The Montreal Canadiens and Hughes continue to look for an NHL-ready forward to add to the roster. The Quebec club would likely love to acquire Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings. He, however, is not expected to include Montreal in his destination list. Columbus Blue Jackets winger Kirill Marchenko has also been heavily linked with the Canadiens. Whichever forward Hughes opts for, Zharovsky may very well be involved in any upcoming trade.