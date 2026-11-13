Canadiens Expected to Sign $38.5 Million Star at Discounted Rate

The Montreal Canadiens are in a very good place with their current roster. General manager Kent Hughes has been widely praised for keeping his core youngsters together on mostly team-friendly deals. As a result, Montreal is likely to remain a Stanley Cup contender in the East for the foreseeable future. There are, however, still a few uncertainties to work out in the coming months.

While much of Montreal’s core is under contract long-term, Josh Anderson is not. The alternate Canadiens captain is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Despite the concern, NHL insider Marco D’Amico expects Montreal to re-sign the winger to a multi-year extension. The journalist also believes Hughes can get the veteran to sign for less money.

Anderson is in the final season of a seven-year, $38.5 million ($5.5 million AAV) contract. “I don’t think he’s making more than he’s making now in a new deal,” D’Amico claimed on his podcast. “Not with Kent Hughes. I wouldn’t see it happening, unless something magical happens. Kent Hughes and (Montreal Canadiens exec) Jeff Gorton are very methodical when it comes to their negotiations.”

“I think they may trade a little bit of term. Ideally, they probably only want to sign him for two years. Maybe they give him three or four years, but the AAV goes down to $4 million. I think that’s a lot more palatable… He’s such a heart-and-soul player that I don’t think Josh Anderson’s focus is money here. He wants the Cup.”

Report Claims Josh Anderson Wants to Stay With the Montreal Canadiens

D’Amico’s remarks are backed up by a report by TSN’s Darren Dreger. The fellow insider revealed in October that the veteran wants to remain with the Montreal Canadiens. “What I can tell you here is that Josh Anderson and Kent Hughes met prior to the start of the year, and Josh Anderson made it abundantly clear as a designated leader that he wants to stay long term in Montreal,” Dreger said.

If so, Anderson will almost certainly receive a pay cut in his extension. In the open market, the veteran winger would likely earn at least a $5 million AAV deal. After all, he currently has seven goals and three assists in 17 games this season. Although he is now a bottom-six forward, he has proven to be extremely valuable to the Canadiens.

Patience, however, is being urged in the situation. The Montreal Canadiens previously endured a similar situation with Jake Evans. The fellow forward, like Anderson, got off to a fast start in the 2024-25 season. Nevertheless, Hughes waited it out and ultimately got Evans to sign a four-year, $11.4 million ($2.85 million AAV) extension. The forward was previously eyeing a much bigger deal.

Montreal Also Has Other Business to Work on Soon

While Anderson is likely the Montreal Canadiens’ top contract priority, the forward is not the only player on the team heading for free agency. In fact, Montreal currently has five pending unrestricted free agents and five restricted free agents. Hughes and the Canadiens will also look to give Jacob Fowler a long-term extension before he becomes an RFA in 2028.