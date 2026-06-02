Canadiens May Have to Trade Star Goalie to Land New Center

The Montreal Canadiens are expected to be aggressive in pursuing a new center this summer. Montreal was recently dropped from the Stanley Cup playoffs after struggling to create offense against the Carolina Hurricanes. As a result, the club will be looking to strengthen its forward group in the coming weeks.

Free agency, however, will likely not be the main avenue for Montreal. Instead, the Canadiens are expected to pursue at least one significant trade in the offseason. In fact, general manager Kent Hughes has already admitted to discussing potential deals with other NHL execs. One of the most prominent players who could be available this summer is New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz is now linking Montreal with a possible trade for the star. According to the reporter, Hischier would essentially be the perfect piece of the puzzle for the Canadiens to get over the hump. Nevertheless, any deal for the Swiss forward will not be cheap. Gretz even suggests that Montreal may have to give up goaltender Jakub Dobes to strike a deal with New Jersey.

This scenario would be fairly surprising. After all, Dobes was very impressive for Montreal during the recent postseason. The netminder recorded a .908 save % and 2.66 GAA in 19 playoff starts this spring. Potentially offloading a budding star such as Dobes would be risky. Nevertheless, as Gretz points out, the Canadiens do have Jacob Fowler waiting in the wings.

Montreal Canadiens Would Certainly be Interested in Nico Hischier

Hischier would seemingly only be available this summer if the Devils do not get him to sign an extension. At the moment, the star center’s contract is set to expire after the 2026-27 season. Assuming he does not sign a new deal, New Jersey would likely prefer to trade him now, rather than watch him potentially walk away for nothing next year.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun recently reported that the Devils and Hischier’s representatives have engaged in positive talks. However, nothing has been signed as of yet. LeBrun went on to name a few NHL teams that would be interested in the center if he became available. He, of course, mentioned the Montreal Canadiens.

“Would there be a better fit than the Montreal Canadiens? Hischier is basically the left-handed Nick Suzuki,” proclaimed LeBrun. “Imagine those two guys 1-2 down the middle. It’s the exact hole in the Canadiens’ lineup that needs addressing. There’s no doubt that Montreal would be among the interested parties if and when Hischier became available.”

Montreal Likely Freeing up Funds to Make Major Move

While the Montreal Canadiens would be interested in Hischier, any trade may have to include a contract extension. Hughes recently told reporters that he is not interested in acquiring big rentals. Instead, he wants key players to be in place for at least the near future. Hischier currently carries an annual cap hit of $7.25 million and could be looking for a raise.

According to Puckpedia.com, the Canadiens have just under $11 million in projected cap space heading into the 2026-27 season. They are, however, expected to shed Brendan Gallagher’s $6.5 million contract and potentially even Josh Anderson’s $5.5 million AAV as well. Hischier recorded 66 points with the Devils during the 2025-26 campaign. This was more than the aforementioned Montreal duo combined.