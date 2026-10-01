Montreal Canadiens Whiffed In Marchenko “Creative” Trade Attempt

Kirill Marchenko ultimately landed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in a six-player deal that sent Matthew Knies to Columbus, but the Montreal Canadiens were actually the most persistent suitor throughout the summer. While they chased the deal for months, ultimately, their attempt to get creative failed.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Montreal pursued Marchenko from the moment it became clear the Blue Jackets wouldn’t extend him, and by most accounts, he wanted to be a Hab.

Marchenko was reportedly happy with a move to Montreal, and Pierre LeBrun added on Insider Trading that Marchenko specifically wanted to join the Canadiens to play alongside Ivan Demidov, with whom he shares an agent. In that way, the Canadiens seemingly had the upper hand. This wasn’t a situation where Montreal had to sell the player on the market — the fit and the willingness were already there.

So Why Didn’t It Happen?

It came down to what Columbus actually wanted in return: a young, NHL-ready player who could help immediately. Toronto had that in Matthew Knies, and the Canadiens simply didn’t have a comparable trade chip they could part with while still protecting their core.

Friedman pointed to two specific reasons Toronto won out. First, Knies was the best asset available on the entire market — young, talented, and cost-controlled in a way no other team could match. Columbus reportedly knew from the start that he’d be the centerpiece of any winning offer.

Second, Toronto leveraged its cap and financial flexibility, agreeing to absorb two contracts Columbus wanted off its books in Elvis Merzlikins and Miles Wood. Toronto was reportedly even shopping Wood elsewhere on the same day as the trade, suggesting the extra money absorption was more of a means to an end than a long-term plan.

The Canadiens Tried To Acquire A Player They Could Flip

Montreal, without a Knies-caliber player to offer, tried to get creative in the final days leading up to the official trade. Kent Hughes reportedly explored ways to involve a third team, either to absorb extra Columbus pieces or supply a player Columbus might actually want.

Eric Francis reports that the Calgary Flames were in talks with the Canadiens, but it’s unclear if they were the team Friedman was referring to in his report on Thursday. Friedman said he’s still trying to confirm which third team may have been involved, noting that the team he suspected has since denied any involvement.

In the end, the plan did pan out. The Blue Jackets weren’t impressed with what the Canadiens were going to put on the table, and according to Don Waddell, things never got close with any other team but the Maple Leafs. The package — if truly ever offered — reportedly included solid players, but also futures Columbus didn’t value, and nothing in the offer came close to matching Knies.

In the end, it’s a near-miss for Montreal — a team widely believed to be Marchenko’s top choice, undone not by lack of interest, but by lack of the one asset Columbus actually wanted.