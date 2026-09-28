Maple Leafs Won’t Like Latest Marchenko News From Don Waddell

The Toronto Maple Leafs won’t like the latest update Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell provided on Kirill Marchenko.

Toronto, which has been linked to the impending RFA, shouldn’t feel too good about what Waddell had to say about his posture regarding a potential Marchenko trade.

The veteran NHL exec made it clear that the team isn’t trading the Russian forward for a bag of pucks and goalie pads.

“I’m not calling teams, they’re calling me…I can’t trade him for picks & prospects. That doesn’t make any sense for our franchise at this point.”

Some additional context on CBJ fielding calls on Marchenko from their GM. Talent for talent ⤵️ https://t.co/wx2QaLX7nL — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) September 27, 2026

The comments mean that the Blue Jackets want a solid package for Marchenko. That situation implies that the Maple Leafs would have to pony up to get Marchenko. And the sticker price on the 26-year-old, Toronto may just pass on the situation.

The Blue Jackets feels that they’re a playoff contender and nowhere near a rebuild. That’s why cutting bait with Marchenko at this point may be more of a practicality given his reported reluctance to extend in Columbus than a desire to tear things down and rebuild.

So, if this is the way it’s going to be, Leafs GM John Chayka might be better off waiting until things change.

Toronto Should Just Let the Marchenko Price Come Down

There is no reason for the Maple Leafs to overpay for Marchenko simply because they are interested in him.

That might be difficult to resist. He is a 26-year-old winger coming off a 27-goal season, he has a manageable cap hit and he would address an obvious need in Toronto’s lineup.

But Columbus has a problem of its own.

If Marchenko really does not want to sign a long-term extension with the Blue Jackets, Waddell can maintain his current position only for so long. The player still has an entire season remaining on his contract, and Columbus retains his rights as an RFA afterward, so there is no immediate deadline forcing a trade.

Still, circumstances can change quickly.

If Marchenko continues to indicate that Columbus is not his long-term destination, Waddell could eventually reach the point where the best available offer becomes more attractive than simply keeping the situation unresolved.

And that could change the nature of the return.

Instead of demanding an established NHL player right now, Waddell might eventually become more receptive to futures if the Blue Jackets believe those assets can be flipped for NHL help later.

That’s where the Maple Leafs could benefit.

Toronto has limited trade capital and should not burn through it simply to satisfy Columbus’ current asking price.

Let Waddell wait.

The Maple Leafs Should Resist Going All-In

There is also a bigger issue here.

Even if the Maple Leafs remain interested in Marchenko, they should resist the temptation to make one enormous trade simply because the opportunity presents itself.

Toronto’s goal is to contend this season, but that does not mean every available player has to be acquired.

That’s particularly important because Marchenko isn’t a rental in the traditional sense. He still has an RFA year ahead of him, which means the acquiring team would presumably have to think about a substantial contract beyond this season.

That changes the calculation.

The Maple Leafs need to know what their team actually looks like before making a major move. They have added pieces during the offseason, they have young players who need opportunities and they have already made significant commitments elsewhere.

Why make a massive trade in September when the same player might be available at a more reasonable price later?

Even if Toronto is firmly in a playoff spot at the trade deadline, caution should still matter.

A contender does not automatically become better by making the biggest move available.

The Maple Leafs need to think beyond one playoff run.

If Marchenko’s price eventually falls into a range that makes sense, Toronto can revisit the situation. If it doesn’t, walking away may be the smarter business decision.

For now, patience could be Toronto’s most valuable asset.