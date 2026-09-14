Was Montreal Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki Snubbed in NHL’s Latest Rankings?

Captain Nick Suzuki led the Montreal Canadiens throughout the 2025-26 season.

Considering his ongoing impact on the franchise, it’s no surprise that the NHL ranked him among its top 30 players this season.

But he ranked rather low on the final list — was he snubbed?

Where Montreal Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki Ranked Among the NHL’s Elite

In small increments, NHL.com will release its rankings of the top 30 players across the league.

On Sept. 13, they revealed Nos. 21-30.

Landing at No. 21 was Suzuki.

His 2026-27 campaign will mark his eighth season in the NHL, with each year spent in Montreal.

Last year, the 27-year-old center skated in 82 games and scored 29 goals with 72 assists for 101 points.

He ranked sixth among skaters in all of hockey with his 101 points, trailing Mark Scheifele (103), Macklin Celebrini (115), Nathan MacKinnon (127), Nikita Kucherov (130) and Connor McDavid (138).

He also became the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 points in a single season and the first to do so in four decades.

Specifically looking at the Canadiens, Suzuki led the team in games played, ranked third in goals, first in assists and first in points.

Simply looking at his consistent, massive impact on the franchise, he looks to have been snubbed.

But let’s not forget that the NHL’s rankings include the league’s top players, including veterans McDavid, MacKinnon, Kucherov and 29 others.

Looking at Suzuki’s NHL Career

Suzuki was selected 13th overall in the first round of the 2017 NHL draft.

In September 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights traded him to Montreal in exchange for Max Pacioretty. He’s remained with the franchise since.

In October 2021, he signed an eight-year, $63 million contract extension with the Canadiens. This deal runs through the 2029-30 season.

As he stated upon signing, per NHL.com, “I love the city of Montreal. I love being a Canadien, and to do that for hopefully the next nine years is something I’m really looking forward to. It’s huge for me and my family and we’re really happy that it all worked out.”

Suzuki is originally from London, Ontario, Canada, which made this signing all the more special.

He has made a valuable addition to Montreal’s team — continuing to meet that bar will be imperative for their success during their 2026-27 campaign.