Montreal Canadiens Sign 25-Year-Old Forward to 4-Year Deal

The Montreal Canadiens have kept themselves busy in recent days, and the momentum keeps rolling.

The organization just announced that they’ve signed 25-year-old Alex Newhook to a four-year, $5.55M AAV.

Alex Newhook Continues Journey With Montreal Canadiens

Newhook is now approaching his seventh season in the NHL.

He was selected by the Colorado Avalanche 16th overall in the first round of the 2019 NHL draft.

He went on to spend three seasons with the Avalanche, but in June 2023, they traded him to the Canadiens in exchange for Gianni Fairbrother and second- and first-round draft picks.

Those picks ended up being Ethan Gauthier and Mikhail Gulyayev.

In July 2023, he signed as a free agent with Montreal, where he has remained since.

During Newhook’s 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 42 games and posted 13 goals with 12 assists for 25 points.

As pointed out by the organization on NHL.com, “The 25-year-old forward produced 10 points (7G, 3A) in 19 playoff contests in 2026, leading the team in game-winning goals (2, tied with Alexandre Texier). Newhook scored the game winner in both Game 7s that led to the two series-clinching wins by the Canadiens last spring.”

He isn’t often one of the primary headliners in the NHL, but he has been a promising young star worth tapping further into. It’s clear Montreal finds great value in him as a player.

Montreal Stays Active Before Preseason

One of the Canadiens’ most notable moves this past week involved the signing of Chris Kreider.

The 35-year-old veteran forward agreed to a one-year, $2.15 million contract.

Last year, he appeared in 75 games, recording 22 goals and 28 assists for 50 points.

Montreal has also extended Zachary Bolduc’s contract on a four-year, $16.8 million deal.

Earlier today, the franchise also agreed to terms on a one-year contract with defenseman Arber Xhekaj.

The Canadiens have not been wasting any time as preseason approaches.

Their first clash is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. ET against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Centre Bell.

As always, preseason will fly by and the regular season will soon be upon us.

Looking to reach playoff contention once again, the Canadiens are unlikely to slow their momentum.

With such prolific players on their roster heading into their 2026-27 campaign, they are stacking up to be one of the top teams to beat.

Newhook’s signing was their latest, but it won’t be their last.