NHL World Reacts to Zachary Bolduc Signing $16.8 Million Deal With Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have been active lately, from signing Chris Kreider to re-signing Zachary Bolduc.

The team announced that the 23-year-old forward signed a four-year, $16.8 million deal on Sunday.

Following the announcement, fans and analysts took to X to voice their opinions.

NHL World Reacts to Canadiens Signing Bolduc

Here’s what people have been saying on social media regarding Bolduc’s re-signing with Montreal:

@EricMacramalla: “Zachary Bolduc is a third-line/secondary scoring forward who plays a heavy game, particularly in the playoffs. He still needs to take another step offensively to justify the deal but the tools are there. If he can provide consistency and score, the deal may work.”

@JFreshHockey: “Zachary Bolduc, signed 4x$4.2M by MTL, is a two-way energy winger with good wheels. Scoring regressed after pacing at 21 goals with STL, but still contributed and could be a big part of the Habs’ bottom six as they try to contend.”

@HabsLaughs: “Great deal for both sides. Habs get term and a good AAV on a player that is likely already worth that money. Bolduc gets all that, plus another chance at a raise as a UFA. In the nick of time too.”

@MaiettaSports: “The Montreal Canadiens have signed Zachary Bolduc to a 4 year contract for $4.2M per year! 9Via @FriedgeHNIC). I have so much respect for Bolduc who continued to practice in Brossard throughout the summer and before training camp even though he didn’t have a contract until today!”

Overall, the signing has been well-received by Montreal fans.

Snapshot of Bolduc’s NHL Career

Bolduc is now approaching his fourth year in the NHL.

His first two seasons were spent with the St. Louis Blues, but in July 2025, he was shipped out to the Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Logan Mailloux.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 78 games, posting 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points.

The year before, he appeared in 72 games and logged 19 goals and 17 assists for a career-high 36 points.

Bolduc was selected 17th overall by St. Louis in the first round of the 2021 NHL draft.

With Bolduc on board and former Anaheim Ducks’ Kreider having signed a deal, this is stacking up to be an interesting mix for the Canadiens.

By the end of last season, Montreal had finished 82-48 overall. They reached the prestigious Stanley Cup Playoffs, but ultimately fell to the Carolina Hurricanes.

This year brings more opportunity, but it will be up to the franchise to capitalize on it.

Their first preseason game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. ET against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The clash will be held at Centre Bell in Montreal.