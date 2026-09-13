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NHL World Reacts to Zachary Bolduc Signing $16.8 Million Deal With Montreal Canadiens

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Zachary Bolduc
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Zachary Bolduc #76 of the Montréal Canadiens skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on April 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have been active lately, from signing Chris Kreider to re-signing Zachary Bolduc.

The team announced that the 23-year-old forward signed a four-year, $16.8 million deal on Sunday.

Following the announcement, fans and analysts took to X to voice their opinions.

NHL World Reacts to Canadiens Signing Bolduc

Zachary Bolduc
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Zachary Bolduc #76 of the Montréal Canadiens celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of a NHL game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images)

Here’s what people have been saying on social media regarding Bolduc’s re-signing with Montreal:

@EricMacramalla: “Zachary Bolduc is a third-line/secondary scoring forward who plays a heavy game, particularly in the playoffs. He still needs to take another step offensively to justify the deal but the tools are there. If he can provide consistency and score, the deal may work.”

@JFreshHockey: “Zachary Bolduc, signed 4x$4.2M by MTL, is a two-way energy winger with good wheels. Scoring regressed after pacing at 21 goals with STL, but still contributed and could be a big part of the Habs’ bottom six as they try to contend.”

@HabsLaughs: “Great deal for both sides. Habs get term and a good AAV on a player that is likely already worth that money. Bolduc gets all that, plus another chance at a raise as a UFA. In the nick of time too.”

@MaiettaSports: “The Montreal Canadiens have signed Zachary Bolduc to a 4 year contract for $4.2M per year! 9Via @FriedgeHNIC). I have so much respect for Bolduc who continued to practice in Brossard throughout the summer and before training camp even though he didn’t have a contract until today!”

Overall, the signing has been well-received by Montreal fans.

Snapshot of Bolduc’s NHL Career

Zachary Bolduc
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Zachary Bolduc #76 of the Montréal Canadiens skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on April 12, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bolduc is now approaching his fourth year in the NHL.

His first two seasons were spent with the St. Louis Blues, but in July 2025, he was shipped out to the Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Logan Mailloux.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 78 games, posting 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points.

The year before, he appeared in 72 games and logged 19 goals and 17 assists for a career-high 36 points.

Bolduc was selected 17th overall by St. Louis in the first round of the 2021 NHL draft.

With Bolduc on board and former Anaheim Ducks’ Kreider having signed a deal, this is stacking up to be an interesting mix for the Canadiens.

By the end of last season, Montreal had finished 82-48 overall. They reached the prestigious Stanley Cup Playoffs, but ultimately fell to the Carolina Hurricanes.

This year brings more opportunity, but it will be up to the franchise to capitalize on it.

Their first preseason game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. ET against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The clash will be held at Centre Bell in Montreal.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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NHL World Reacts to Zachary Bolduc Signing $16.8 Million Deal With Montreal Canadiens

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