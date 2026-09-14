NHL World Floods Social Media After Montreal Canadiens’ Martin St. Louis Signs Extension

The Montreal Canadiens have now signed head coach Martin St. Louis to a contract extension.

Per B/R Open Ice, he is signed to a multi-year extension.

Following the announcement, social media flooded with opinions on St. Louis remaining in Montreal.

NHL World Reacts to Martin St. Louis Extension With Canadiens

When the news went public, social media didn’t take long to erupt.

Here’s what people are saying on X:

@TonyMarinaro: “Nick Suzuki says Martin St. Louis is his favorite coach ever! Says St. Louis makes everyone better and pushes them as a group.”

@ArponBasu: “Jeff Gorton says Martin St. Louis’ contract is for four years, they basically ripped up the existing one and the new one begins now. So that presumably means an immediate raise for St. Louis.”

@PierreVLeBrun: “Martin St. Louis was entering the final year of his deal. Probably took longer than expected to get the extension done, but the Canadiens got it done. Important piece of business.”

@TSN_Sports: “The Canadiens have signed head coach Martin St. Louis to a multi-year contract extension. St. Louis led Montreal to an Eastern Conference Final berth last season after posting a 48-24-10 regular season record.”

@TVASports: “Martin St. Louis is thrilled to have his former teammate Chris Kreider on his team.”

@GinoHard_: “The Montreal Canadiens have extended Head Coach Martin St. Louis’ contract until 2030. After the Kreider and Bolduc signings, the Canadiens now get their coach back for the next 4 years.”

Canadiens To Be Led by St. Louis

St. Louis has played an integral role for Montreal since stepping up as head coach.

“Marty has done a terrific job leading out young team,” Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said, according to NHL.com. “He is a great communicator and teacher. We look forward to his continued efforts to mold this group into a championship-caliber team.”

St. Louis has been Montreal’s head coach since February 2022, taking the helm after Dominique Ducharme’s departure.

Before his coaching career, he played in the league and saw great success.

In his early years, he played for the Calgary Flames, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers.

During his two-year stint with the Rangers, he played alongside Kreider before retiring.

Now serving as a well-respected coach, he is generally well regarded, and fans are quite pleased with the Canadiens’ decision to extend his contract.

This is just one more step in the right direction as Montreal prepares to enter its 2026-27 campaign in hopes of reaching postseason contention.