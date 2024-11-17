Trade Pitch Has Canadiens Acquiring Zegras in Blockbuster 1-For-1 Swap

The Montreal Canadiens are nearing the end of their rebuild and one trade pitch has them adding a young forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens acquiring Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks.

Canadiens acquire:

Ducks acquire:

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one and would be a blockbuster. Montreal and Anaheim would swap two young forwards who were selected in the first round to give them each a change of scenery.

Zegras is in the second year of a three-year $17.25 million deal. The skilled forward was selected ninth overall in 2019 and was expected to be a top forward for Anaheim. However, he has struggled at times and a change of scenery could be needed. Zegras has recorded 2 goals and 2 assists for 16 points this season.

In return, Montreal would deal Dach for Zegras. Anaheim would acquire Dach who’s in the third year of a four-year $13.45 million deal. Dach was selected third overall in 2019 but he has dealt with injury issues in his career. The forward has skated in 18 games recording 1 goal and 7 assists for 8 points.

The trade would be a blockbuster and one that does make sense for both teams. Anaheim gets off Zegras for a more reliable center, while Montreal gets more skill in hopes Zegras can mesh with Cole Caufield who is his close friend.

Zegras Says Being Involved in Trade Rumors Sucks

Zegras’ name has come up in trade talks for nearly a year now, but no deal has happened.

It was rumored Zegras would be dealt at the deadline or draft but nothing came to fruition. With his name coming up in rumors, Zegras says it’s hard to not see it.

“You see it,” Zegras told The Athletic back in April. “It’s hard not to see. Definitely sucks. I think you can always control what you can control. When there are certain teams that there are rumors too, obviously it goes in a different direction so to speak.”

Despite being in trade rumors, Zegras says he never talked to his GM Pat Verbeek about the rumors. Instead, he was just focusing on himself and being the best hockey player he can be.

“I mean, obviously, Pat is great at his job,” Zegras said. “You see the guys that he’s brought in here and the guys that he’s drafted. I got a lot of faith in Pat. I know he’ll do what’s best for this team. Whether or not we talk, I know he’s always got the best interest of the Ducks and what’s best for this team. Kind of just let him do his thing and try to play the best hockey you can.”

Zegras has skated in 227 games in his career with 57 goals and 101 assists for 158 points.

Canadiens Hoping to Become Playoff Team

Montreal is nearing the end of the rebuild and the hope is the Canadiens can make the playoffs this season.

The Habs beat Columbus on November 16 to improve to 6-10-2 on the season. Although it has been a slow start, Montreal believes they are getting close to going on a run.

“I think it just shows that we’re committed to getting better and figuring out how we’re going to play and get back into the season,” said Mike Matheson on November 16. “Regardless of what the score is, we need to continue building the way we’re going to play, and to do that you can’t decide when that will be and when that won’t be.”

The Canadiens are in last place in the Atlantic Division.