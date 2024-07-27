Canadiens Trade Pitch Lands Habs $34 Million Winger

The NHL informed the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, July 26, that veteran winger Patrik Laine is cleared to return to play by the NHL/NHLPA players’ assistance program.

With that news, first shared by Aaron Portzline of the Athletic on July 26, rumors about his requested trade away from Ohio have ramped up, including a potential move to the Montreal Canadiens north of the border.

A trade proposal in PuckGM has the Canadiens landing Laine in exchange for two prospects and two draft picks outside of the first round.

Canadiens get:

Patrik Laine ($4.4 million retained by Columbus)

Blue Jackets get:

Sean Farrell

Bogdan Konyushkov

Canadiens 2025 2nd-Round Pick

Canadiens 2026 4th-Round Pick

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now and Jim Parsons of NHL Trade Talk discussed the potential trade on July 26 following that news, both agreeing on Laine’s perfect fit in the Canadiens roster.

“Laine fits within the age range of their core and would qualify as someone who could do well in the right environment,” Parsons wrote.

“The Canadiens are looking for a permanent winger with above-average offensive instincts to fill a hole in the top six, and Laine certainly fits the bill,” Dumont added.

Laine has two years left on a contract that carries an $8.7 million salary cap hit. The winger signed that deal in the summer of 2022 with the Blue Jackets, one worth $34.8 million over four seasons.

Canadiens the Perfect Fit for Patrik Laine?

The Montreal Canadiens are exploring options to bolster their top-six forward group, and Patrik Laine has emerged as a potential target available for trade.

Laine, 26, fits the age range of the Canadiens’ core players, making him a viable long-term addition with a solid and productive track record in the NHL.

Despite not having played in a game since 2023, Laine has maintained a consistent scoring pace of around 30 goals per season over the past three years.

Considering Laine’s situation in Columbus, it’s believed the Blue Jackets will retain part of his salary in any trade scenario, such as the one presented above. The Blue Jackets are seeking draft picks and prospects in return, according to Portzline.

This potential salary retention and Laine’s scoring ability make him a low-risk, high-reward acquisition for the Canadiens. However, General Manager Kent Hughes should tread carefully. Laine is coming off multiple months off the rink and has never settled in any of the teams he’s played for since turning pro.

Jonathan Marchessault ne le cache pas… Il a passé bien près de signer avec les Canadiens!

Auriez-vous aimé le voir à Montréal ? pic.twitter.com/uW7pDqaSoV — RDS (@RDSca) July 1, 2024

In any case, the Canadiens have tried to land high-level forwards of late including free agent Jonathan Marchessault. That underscores the strategic approach the franchise is taking, which points toward a balance in landing both short and long-term contributors.

Marchessault signed a five-year contract with the Nashville Predators, one the Habs preferred not to match. Laine, on the other hand, is younger at 26 years old, aligns better with the Canadiens’ rebuilding timeline, and would come at a much lower price than the veteran free agent signed for.

Patrik Laine’s Tumultuous Career & Situation

Laine has endured significant challenges in the past few months and has not played a single game in the 2024 calendar year.

Those problems happened both on and off the ice. They included a stint in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program for mental health reasons, but he’s now been cleared.

Laine’s return to play is a positive development for the winger, although his future is still up in the air after requesting a trade before the start of the offseason.

Laine only played 18 games in 2023, tallying 6 goals and 3 assists but posting a minus-10 rating. The winger also broke his clavicle on December 14 while facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Laine has expressed a desire for a “change of scenery,” and Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell confirmed interest from multiple NHL teams, according to Aaron Portzline’s reporting on July 26.

According to Portzline, Waddell first aimed to complete a “hockey trade” that would bring a regular lineup player to Columbus. Those demands have changed of late, however, with Columbus looking to land prospects and draft picks instead.

The limited no-trade clause in Laine’s contract, allowing him to block trades to 10 NHL teams, adds another layer of complexity to potential trade negotiations. Considering Laine’s situation in Columbus, however, it’s unknown if he’d be willing to accept a trade to any of the other 31 NHL franchises.

Laine scored 64 goals and 74 assists in 174 games the Blue Jackets traded for him in January 2021. However, Laine has also missed 123 games due to various injuries and illnesses.