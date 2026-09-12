NHL World Erupts After Chris Kreider Signs With Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have now signed Chris Kreider, and as expected, social media erupted with fans and analysts chiming in.

Rumors have been swirling about where the 35-year-old forward would land.

Now that he’s found a home, the decision was met with mixed reactions.

NHL World Reacts to Canadiens Signing Chris Kreider

Following the announcement, the NHL world took to X to share their thoughts on the deal.

Here’s what people are saying:

@mndamico: “Chris Kreider wanted to head East, but also wanted to go to a winning environment. Given the relationship with Gorton/MSL/Ramsay, it made sense in practice. At a maximum of $5.15M, that’s a solid value for the Habs and it gives him a shot with one of the better teams in the East.”

@MurphysLaw74: “Again, as I stated the other day, the #NHLBruins were not the favorite for Chris Kreider that so many were making them out to be. Also, as I stated, there were more connections to the #GoHabsGo that pointed toward Montreal as a likely destination. Great for the player and the team!”

@RahilTheThrill: “One thing about the Chris Kreider signing: It’s a signal to the league that this Habs management team doesn’t care about any previous bad blood or history. If you can help improve this team, no bad blood welcome aboard. (I still don’t know how to feel about it).”

@MollieeWalkerr: “Chris Kreider reunited with former #NYR GM Jeff Gorton, and he will play under ex-Blueshirts teammate Martin St. Louis.”

@JFreshHockey: “Chris Kreider, signed 1x$2.2M by MTL, is a veteran net-front winger who gets to dangerous areas off-puck. Doesn’t handle it often. Still has decent wheels but not elite ones like he used to, can pitch in off the rush.”

A move was bound to be made, but Montreal fans should be quite pleased with their new addition.

Snapshot of Kreider’s NHL Career

Kreider was selected by the New York Rangers 19th overall in the first round of the 2009 NHL draft.

He went on to spend 13 years with the Rangers, but in June 2025, they shipped him out to the Anaheim Ducks. He spent one season with the Ducks.

During his 2025-26 campaign in Anaheim, he skated in 75 games, scoring 22 goals and logging 28 assists for 50 points.

Overall, he owns 348 career goals and 284 assists for 632 points.

As the Montreal Canadiens PR highlighted on NHL.com, Kreider ranks 15th in the league with his 348 goals and 10th in power play goals (124).

Kreider is a skilled left winger who is expected to bring immense value to the ice alongside the Canadiens.

This particular move surprised many, but Montreal should be eager to welcome him to the team.